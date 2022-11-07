BP Awards Seven-Year Maintenance Deal For Azeri Assets

BP has awarded a seven-year contract for the provision of operating and maintenance services on gas turbine packages to Global Energy Solutions.

BP said that Glensol will be providing its services on BP’s assets in Azerbaijan. The supermajor is the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and Shah Deniz projects.

This marks the localization of yet another critical area of business services in BP’s operations in the region. This is also the first experience in BP’s global upstream supply chain when a local service provider is awarded a contract with a scope that is as a rule managed by the original equipment manufacturer.

This large value contract award follows a competitive, very extensive, and complex tendering activity. The scope of work under the contract includes technical support, fleet management, power turbine, engine and alternator overhauls, spares management, and other related services.

The services to be provided under this contract cover all BP-operated offshore installations in the Caspian and onshore facilities in Azerbaijan, including the Sangachal terminal. The contract scope also includes services for the future Azeri Central East platform.

“We are pleased to award Glensol this critical business services contract which historically has always been managed by international service providers.”

“This contract award once again highlights our commitment to developing Azerbaijan’s local resources and increasing their role across bp-operated projects in the region. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary in this country, we are proud of our local content achievements.”

“During the first three quarters of this year, 60 percent of our total third-party expenditure was spent in the country. We also continue to invest in local enterprise development through our major social program which has enabled hundreds of local companies to enhance their capability and become suppliers for the oil and gas industry projects,” Hikmet Gayibov, BP’s procurement senior manager for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey region, said.

“Gas turbine maintenance is one of the critical areas of our activities which is necessary to ensure the long-term reliability, integrity, and production performance of our assets. Localization of such important scope is a huge achievement, and we hope we will continue to receive high-quality service for this critical area of our operations,” Ilgar Gasanov, maintenance and reliability discipline manager for the Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey region, added.

BP has been present in Azerbaijan for 30 years. To date, together with its co-venturers, the supermajor has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, BP directly employs around 2,296 Azerbaijani citizens who make up over 90 percent of the company’s professional staff.

