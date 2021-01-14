BP Awards FPSO Training Contract
BP has awarded offshore training provider Survivex a contract to develop and deliver a training program for operational personnel on the Greater Tortue Almeyim (GTA) development project off West Africa, 3T Energy Group unit Survivex reported Wednesday.
Located on the Mauritania-Senegal maritime border, the BP-operated GTA project will develop the Tortue gas field as an offshore floating LNG facility, according to a fact sheet on BP’s website. Survivex noted that it will train BP personnel in safety-critical operating procedures and processes for its floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) and hub facilities.
“We are delighted an honored to secure this revolutionary training program with BP,” remarked Gavin Taylor, 3T’s vice president for global sales and strategy, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Survivex pointed out that it will use immersive training technology including virtual reality, augmented reality and mobile apps. The company noted the tailor-made program will incorporate a virtual reality digital twin of BP’s facilities to help deliver an immersive project experience. The digital twin will enable personnel to familiarize themselves with facility layouts and learn operating systems and procedures, the firm explained.
“This is blended learning at its very best and will set the standard for the way training is delivered in the future,” continued Taylor. “Learning critical health and safety information through traditional means such as PowerPoint presentations simply wouldn’t have been effective to achieve our objectives for this project.”
Training for operational personnel will start this summer before they join the facilities during construction and commissioning, Survivex noted.
“The immersive techniques we use will ensure the crew are fully familiar with all of the project’s safety-critical and unique operating procedures and equipment before even setting foot onboard the facilities,” said Taylor. “We already know through numerous studies that active learning using technology such as virtual reality embeds knowledge and helps knowledge retention. Our bespoke gaming-inspired mobile app will further enhance this by continually testing and assessing knowledge. Ultimately our aim is to embed an unrivaled safety culture through technology-led training, which will be game-changing for the oil and gas sector.”
According to Survivex, up to 100 personnel will undergo the training program over the next 18 to 24 months.
“Following an extensive tender process, we are delighted to award our new training contract to Survivex and the 3T Energy Group,” commented BP Project Operations Staffing Lead Will Kelly. “The 3T Energy Group demonstrated a creative and innovative approach to the project requirements and we are excited about working with them on this and future projects.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Ex-Shell Manager Joins Galp
- Subsea 7 Director Stevens Passes Away
- Total Becomes French Leader in Renewable Gas
- Saudis Curb Crude Supplies to Some Buyers
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- ExxonMobil Gets Upgrade from Big Banks
- Bitcoin Loses to LNG in Price Rally
- Shell and Q-LNG Hit US Offshore Milestone
- Fluor Updates Structure and Sells Stork
- Equinor Bags Largest Ever US Offshore Wind Award
- Devon and WPX Merge
- Ex-Shell Manager Joins Galp
- Ghana Set for First SSA LNG to Power Project
- Paradigm Drilling Makes Strategic Deal with Oil Services Firm
- New Proposed Board Appointments for Premier Oil
- US Labels Houthis Terrorists After Tanker Attacks
- Subsea 7 Director Stevens Passes Away
- Uganda Pop Star Could Oversee Major Oil Projects
- Ithaca Appoints Ex-Repsol Sinopec CFO
- Petronas Takes Operatorship of E11 Gas Hub
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties