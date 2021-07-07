BP Awards Four-well Offshore Contract
BP (NYSE: BP) has awarded drilling contractor Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) a four-well contract offshore West Africa, Valaris reported Tuesday.
The contract secures the VALARIS DS-12 drillship for an estimated 285 days offshore Mauritania and Senegal, Valaris noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The floater can operate in up to 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) of water and drill to 40,000 feet (12,192 meters), the company points out on its website.
Valaris expects the contract to commence in the first quarter of next year.
