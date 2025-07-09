BP Appoints Shell Veteran to Board

BP PLC has appointed Simon Henry as a non-executive director to its board effective September 1, 2025.

During his over 35 years with Shell, Henry held senior finance and management positions worldwide, serving as chief financial officer and board member from 2009 to 2017, BP noted.

"The board will benefit from his deep and broad experience of the global upstream and downstream energy industry and his financial and commercial understanding of global markets, together with his extensive and varied board experience”, Helge Lund, chair of BP, said.

BP said Henry possesses extensive expertise and experience in global finance, strategy, governance, and management.

Henry currently serves as a non-executive director at Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Ltd. In February, Rio Tinto said that he would step down from these positions in the second half of 2025.

Just before BP’s announcement, Harbour Energy plc also said that Henry would resign from its board with immediate effect.

BP also noted he had served as a director at Lloyds Banking Group plc and PetroChina Ltd.

BP said non-executive director Pamela Daley had decided to step down from the BP board for personal reasons effective July 7, 2025.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Pam for her outstanding service over the past seven years”, Lund said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com