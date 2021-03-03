BP Appoints New UK Head and Europe SVP

BP (NYSE: BP) announced Tuesday that Peter Mather, the company's UK head of country and senior vice president for Europe, will ‎leave the business at the end of the year.

Mather will be succeeded by Louise Kingham, the chief executive officer of the Energy Institute for more than 20 years. After leaving BP, Mather will continue in his non-executive role as Chair of the BP Europe ‎Supervisory Board.‎

Mather has been UK head of country and regional president for Europe since 2010 and recently ‎established BP’s new regions, cities & solutions entity across the UK and continental Europe. He has had a near 40-year career working in upstream, refining and supply, gas and ‎power, trading, shipping, and commercial leadership roles across several countries.

“We’re immensely grateful ‎for Peter’s unwavering commitment to bp over his career,” William Lin, BP’s executive vice president of regions, cities & solutions, said in a company statement.

“We will miss not only his sound counsel ‎but his ability to represent the company and skilfully manage a broad set of relationships across the ‎UK and continental Europe,” he added.

Commenting on Kingham’s appointment, Lin said, “we are very fortunate to have such a ‎qualified successor to Peter in this key role”.

“Louise’s experience in public policy, issues ‎management and stakeholder engagement, not to mention her extraordinary network, position her ‎ideally to help advance BP’s transformation agenda,” Lin added.

Kingham said, “this is a pivotal time for the energy industry and I’m thrilled to join a progressive ‎company with a clear net zero ambition”.

“I’m excited to represent BP’s businesses, and work with ‎partners across Europe and in the UK to help deliver innovative and decarbonized energy solutions ‎at scale,” Kingham added.

Last month, the Energy Institute revealed that Kingham had announced that she would be leaving the organization in April to take up a new position with BP. The exact role was not disclosed at the time, although the Energy Institute noted that Kingham would work within the senior leadership to help support society in the move to a low carbon energy system.

