BP Appoints New EVP of Gas and Low Carbon Energy

BP (NYSE: BP) has announced the appointment of Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath as its new executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy and a member of BP’s leadership team.

Dotzenrath, who previously served as the chief executive officer of RWE Renewables, will join BP on March 1, 2022. BP noted that Dotzenrath led the development of RWE Renewables into one of the world’s largest renewable power companies and the second largest offshore wind player globally, integrating the renewables businesses of E.ON and Innogy into RWE to form RWE Renewables in 2019. Before becoming chief executive of RWE Renewables, the incoming BP vice president led E.ON’s Climate & Renewables business as chief executive and previously chief operating officer.

Dotzenrath’s appointment comes as Dev Sanyal decided to leave BP at the end of this year to take a new role elsewhere. Sanyal has been a member of BP’s executive leadership team for over a decade and has led BP’s gas and low carbon energy business from 2016. Sanyal first joined BP in 1989 and has held a wide range of senior financial, operational, trading and executive positions at the company over the last 30 years.

“I am delighted that Anja has chosen to join us and help lead BP’s transformation from international oil company to integrated energy company,” BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said in a company statement.

“She is exactly the right person for BP, at exactly the right time – a globally respected and deeply experienced leader in renewable energy with a proven track record of transforming and growing businesses,” he added.

“I have worked with Dev for decades and have seen first-hand the incredible contributions he has made to BP, most recently creating our gas and low carbon energy business and building first-class positions in solar, biofuels and offshore wind,” Looney continued.

“He has always been a tireless champion and ambassador for BP around the world. While bp is now saying farewell to a superb colleague and – for me – a personal friend, we all wish Dev nothing but the best in his new ventures,” Looney went on to say.

Commenting on her new role, Dotzenrath said, “I spent much of my career building renewables businesses and I’m thrilled about the opportunity ahead with BP”.

“Its global reach, ambitious low carbon growth targets and vision for a net zero future are a great platform for making a material contribution to a more sustainable and inclusive energy future. By integrating gas, renewables, hydrogen and biofuels at scale we can build a world-leading business in low carbon,” Dotzenrath added.

Noting his departure from the company, Sanyal said, “it has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work for BP over three decades”.

“When I left India as a young man, I never dreamt of the career and opportunities BP has given me. This is a truly great company making a difference to the world. I take pride of having been part of an extraordinary team leaning forward in the energy transition and building the foundations of BP’s next chapter,” he added.

“I know the best is yet to come under the inspirational leadership of my good friend, Bernard. I wish him and the rest of the BP family the very best for the future,” Sanyal went on to say.

BP’s strategy aims to significantly expand the company’s low carbon energy interests, with a target of developing 20 gigawatts (GW) net of renewable assets by 2025 and an aim to have 50 GW by 2030. The company outlined that it expects to invest around $2 billion in low carbon energy in 2021, rising to between $3-4 billion in 2025. It aims to invest around $5 billion in 2030.

In 2021 alone, BP has entered offshore wind in both the U.S. and UK, acquired a major solar development pipeline in the U.S. and its solar joint venture Lightsource BP has continued to grow. By the end of the first half of this year, BP had developed 3.7 GW of renewable power capacity and had a further 21 GW development pipeline.

RWE Renewables describes itself as one of the world leaders in renewables. Employing around 3,500 people, the company has onshore and offshore wind farms, photovoltaic plants and battery storage systems, its website highlights, adding that the company is driving the expansion of renewables in over 15 countries on four continents.

