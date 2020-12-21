BP Appoints New Directors

BP plc (NYSE: BP) has announced the appointment of Karen Richardson and Johannes Teyssen to its board as non-executive directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Richardson is currently a director of both Artius Acquisition Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, and Exponent Inc., an engineering and scientific consulting company. Following the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Richardson will become a member of the audit committee.

Teyssen is currently the chief executive officer and chairman of the management board of E.ON SE, a post he has held since 2010. Teyssen has previously worked as a director of Deutsche Bank AG. Upon joining the BP board he will become a member of the safety and sustainability committee, which was formerly known as the safety, environment and security assurance committee.

In addition to announcing its new appointments, BP confirmed the previously announced retirement of Ian Davis with effect from December 30. The company revealed that Brendan Nelson will also retire from the board at the conclusion of BP’s Annual General Meeting, at which time Tushar Morzaria will succeed him as chair of the audit committee.

“On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Karen and Johannes to BP,” BP Chairman Helge Lund said in a company statement.

“Karen brings exceptional knowledge of digital, technology, cyber and IT security matters from her career working with innovative companies in Silicon Valley. With long experience and a decade at the helm of one of Europe’s largest energy companies, Johannes brings deep knowledge of the sector and its continuing transformation,” he added.

“Together with Tushar’s appointment earlier this year, their appointments are part of our planning to strengthen the composition of the board as some of our longer-serving directors retire. As BP works to transform into an integrated energy company, I am confident that the skills, experience and diversity they bring will further enhance the board’s ability to support and oversee the delivery of our new strategy,” he continued.

Lund became a board director in July 2018 and chairman of the BP board in January 2019. He served as chief executive of BG Group from 2015 to 2016, when the company merged with Shell.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com