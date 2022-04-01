BP and Uber In New Global Partnership

The deal aims to make more than 3,000 retail locations available on Uber Eats by 2025.

BP (NYSE: BP) has announced a new global strategic convenience delivery partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER).

The deal aims to make more than 3,000 retail locations available on Uber Eats by 2025 and extends current local arrangements in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa and the west coast of the U.S., BP highlighted. Sites in the UK and eastern U.S. will be added to the app for the first time this year, with plans to launch in other European markets from 2023, according to BP.

As part of the agreement, BP and Uber Eats will also work to introduce delivery options onto BP’s own app, BPme, BP outlined. The app is initially planned to be available in the UK, U.S. and Australia by the end of 2023 – powered by Uber Direct.

With 20,500 BP retail sites across the world and 550 million customers living within 20 minutes of a BP retail site, the partners see enormous opportunities for growth, BP noted. The company said it will benefit from Uber’s global brand and operations footprint, best-in-class technology for dispatching orders and more than 4.4 million drivers and couriers on the platform worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Uber Eats globally giving us the opportunity to reach many more consumers online in addition to those who currently visit our retail sites,” Emma Delaney, the executive vice president of customers and products at BP, said in a company statement.

“We’ve seen how the pandemic has accelerated customer demand for delivered convenience and this partnership will allow us to scale up quickly on the Uber platform. And for the first time, we will be able to offer delivery options to existing customers on our own BPme app by the end of 2023," Delaney added in the statement.

Pierre Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s SVP of global delivery, said, “with more than 20,500 locations around the world, BP’s reach is enormous, making them critical partners as we pursue our ambitions of helping consumers across the world get what they need delivered to their doorsteps”.

“We are proud to support this next phase of the company’s convenience growth through this delivery partnership and look forward to deeper collaboration in the future,” he added.

BP’s Uber partnership is the latest in a flurry of deals and investments announced by BP this month. On March 29, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Redcar & Cleveland College to support the creation of a range of educational programs to help equip people in Teesside with green career skills and on March 25, BP announced new plans to invest $1.3 billion (GBP 1 billion) in electric vehicle charging in the UK.

On March 23, the company revealed that it was partnering with Marubeni to explore a selected offshore wind development opportunity in Japan and on March 22, BP Ventures announced that it had made a $3.9 million (GBP 3 million) equity investment in Flylogix, which is described by BP as a pioneering unmanned aerial vehicle business that uses drones to aid methane detection.

On March 11, BP announced that it and Aberdeen City Council had signed an agreement to form a joint venture partnership that will deliver a scalable green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility in the city powered by renewable energy.

