BP and Shell to Pay Employee Travel Costs After Abortion Ruling

BP and Shell will assist with travel expenses for U.S. employees who cannot readily access health services.

BP Plc and Shell Plc will assist with travel expenses for US employees who cannot readily access health services, becoming the first major oil companies to do so after the Supreme Court removed the constitutional right for an abortion last week.

“We believe that all of our US employees are entitled to consistent and safe access to the benefits already covered by our health care plans,” BP said Wednesday in an emailed statement. “That’s why BP has decided to assist with travel expenses for covered health care services that cannot be obtained near where an employee lives.”

The European oil majors both have big operations and offices in Texas, one of the 26 states that will or are likely to ban almost all abortions following last week’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. They join corporate giants including Apple Inc., Bank of America Corp., and Microsoft Corp. in widening their health policies to include travel and other services for procedures that will be restricted as a result of the ruling.

“We are updating our national health care options to ensure access to a broad range of medical services, including those that require travel,” Shell said in a statement. “As health care plan coverages and laws are subject to change, Shell will continue to work with our benefit providers to ensure our employee’s plan options remain inclusive, equitable and uninterrupted.”

Schlumberger, the world’s biggest oilfield-services provider, said Tuesday it may expand workers’ health-care benefits by offering “some travel coverage” to “ensure fair and equal access.”