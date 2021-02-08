BP and Rosneft Sign Sustainability Deal
BP (NYSE: BP) and Rosneft Oil Company have signed a strategic collaboration agreement focused on supporting the carbon management and sustainability activities of both companies.
As part of the deal, the companies have agreed to cooperate in identifying and developing new low carbon solutions and programs that will support their shared sustainability goals, BP outlined. The companies also intend to join efforts in aligning with developing industry methodologies and standards on carbon management, including methane reduction initiatives and energy efficiency applications, BP noted.
The agreement is said to build on years of partnership between the two companies and formalizes key elements of their collaboration on sustainability and work to identify carbon reduction activities and low carbon opportunities.
“We’ve been partners with Rosneft for many years now and we learn a great deal from each other,” BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a company statement.
“That’s important, and I believe that this agreement can be an important catalyst for progress. We both believe in the power of partnership and look forward to bringing together the best of Rosneft and BP to develop low carbon solutions and drive down emissions,” he added.
Igor Sechin, the chief executive officer of Rosneft, said, “Rosneft and BP are united not only through the longstanding successful partnership in various areas but also in the intention to leverage this experience in future prospective projects outlined in this agreement.”
“Joint efforts of our two companies, as the world energy industry leaders, will not only strengthen our corporate aims in sustainable development, but will also provide a significant contribution to overcoming the challenges the industry and the society face in the climate action and the satisfaction of growing global economy demand for energy resources,” he added.
“This is necessary for balanced social and economic development and life quality improvement,” Sechin went on to say.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
