BP and Partners Confirm GTA LNG Phase 2 Expansion Concept
BP and its partners have agreed to further progress the development concept for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the deep waters on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal.
According to BP, gravity-based structure (GBS) will be evaluated as basis for the Phase 2 expansion project (GTA2). The expansion would add between 2.5 and 3 million tons per annum of LNG. BP and its partners, Petrosen, Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Kosmos Energy, have decided to take this concept to the next stage of evaluation.
GBS LNG developments have a static connection to the seabed with the structure providing LNG storage and a foundation for liquefaction facilities, BP said in its statement.
The concept design will also include new wells and subsea equipment, integrating with and expanding on existing GTA infrastructure. The partnership will consider powering LNG liquefaction using electricity to help drive operational emissions lower. BP and its partners are now working with contractors to progress the concept towards the pre-FEED stage, the statement reads.
“We aim to build on our strong collaboration with our partners, and the Governments of Mauritania and Senegal, to further develop a long-term, successful energy hub in West Africa. GTA continues to underpin our strategy to develop the most resilient hydrocarbons to help provide energy security today,” said Gordon Birrell BP’s executive vice president for operations and production.
GTA is located 74.5 miles offshore in water depth of 9350 feet, one of the deepest subsea developments in Africa. Phase 1 – currently under development - will export gas to an FPSO approximately 25 miles offshore where the gas will be processed and liquids separated, before exporting gas onward to floating LNG facilities 6.2 miles offshore. It is expected to produce around 2.3 million tons of LNG per year when operations commence.
BP and the governments of Senegal and Mauritania have a long-standing and wide-ranging cooperation encompassing the GTA project and other potential energy developments. In October 2022, BP informed it has signed an exploration and production sharing contract for the BirAllah gas resource in Mauritania. In addition, BP continues to work with partners on the development of a major gas-to-power project in Senegal, Yakaar Teranga, the company’s statement reads.
BP reminded that it recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Mauritania to deliver a program exploring the potential for large-scale production of green hydrogen in the country.
