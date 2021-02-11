BP and Amoco Alum Joins Apache Board
Apache Corp. (Nasdaq: APA) reported Wednesday that Lamar McKay has joined the company’s board of directors.
A former executive at BP (NYSE: BP) who joined Amoco 17 years before it merged with BP, McKay retired from the supermajor in Dec. 2020 after a four-decade career. Apache noted in a written statement that McKay’s most recent role with BP was chief transition officer, having previously held high-level positions in BP’s global upstream business and BP America.
“We are delighted to welcome Lamar to the Apache board,” John Lowe, Apache’s nonexecutive board chairman commented. “A respected leader in the industry, he brings with him 40 years of international natural gas and oil experience. Lamar will be a tremendous asset, and we look forward to his expertise as Apache continues to responsibly help meet the world’s energy needs.”
Houston-based Apache’s upstream operations encompass the United States, Egypt, United Kingdom, and offshore Suriname.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- PTTEP Announces Largest Ever Gas Find
- SBM Offshore Sheds Hundreds of Jobs
- Chesapeake Energy Emerges from Chapter 11
- Shell Freezing Salaries for Majority of Staff
- IEA Warns Oil Market Recovery Still Fragile
- CNOOC Leads Rivals in Cutting Oil Sands Emissions
- Shale Rig Provider Adopts New Pricing Model
- Texas Group Sets Goal to End Routine Flaring
- Bird to Oversee RSS Project at Enteq
- BP and Amoco Alum Joins Apache Board
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Vantage Drilling Secures $109MM Contract
- EQNR in $900MM Bakken Stake Sale
- Korean Firm Hires Drillship for One Well
- OPEC Member Algeria Struggles to Export Energy
- Offshore Ghana Campaign Goes to Maersk Drilling
- IOG Appoints Ex-Marathon Oil Man
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation