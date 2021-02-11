BP and Amoco Alum Joins Apache Board

Apache Corp. (Nasdaq: APA) reported Wednesday that Lamar McKay has joined the company’s board of directors.

A former executive at BP (NYSE: BP) who joined Amoco 17 years before it merged with BP, McKay retired from the supermajor in Dec. 2020 after a four-decade career. Apache noted in a written statement that McKay’s most recent role with BP was chief transition officer, having previously held high-level positions in BP’s global upstream business and BP America.

“We are delighted to welcome Lamar to the Apache board,” John Lowe, Apache’s nonexecutive board chairman commented. “A respected leader in the industry, he brings with him 40 years of international natural gas and oil experience. Lamar will be a tremendous asset, and we look forward to his expertise as Apache continues to responsibly help meet the world’s energy needs.”

Houston-based Apache’s upstream operations encompass the United States, Egypt, United Kingdom, and offshore Suriname.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.