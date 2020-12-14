BP and Amazon Extend Relationship

BP plc (NYSE: BP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have agreed to extend their longstanding relationship.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have agreed to extend their longstanding relationship, BP has revealed.

As part of the deal, the energy major will supply additional renewable energy to power Amazon’s operations and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will enable the acceleration of BP’s program to digitize its infrastructure and operations.

BP said it sees building relationships with major corporate partners such as Amazon as a key part of its strategy of transforming into an integrated energy company and to delivering its ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

“Our successful relationship supports both BP’s and Amazon’s ambitions to reduce our emissions and help our customers reduce theirs,” William Lin, BP’s executive vice president for regions, cities and solutions, said in a company statement.

“Amazon is helping BP with innovative digital technologies and, using our trading capabilities and scale, we will give Amazon the reliable and flexible renewable energy supplies they need to meet their ambition to decarbonize,” Lin added.

Nat Sahlstrom, the director of Amazon Energy, said, “these new agreements with BP help us toward our goal of powering our operations with 100 percent renewable energy”.

“Our push for more renewable energy is one step toward our goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040 as part of Amazon’s commitment to The Climate Pledge,” Sahlstrom added.

Back in September, BP and Microsoft Corp. ‎announced that they had agreed to collaborate as strategic partners to further digital transformation ‎in energy systems and advance the net zero carbon goals of both companies.

BP revealed its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner back in February. In August, the company announced a new strategy to transform into an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers.

