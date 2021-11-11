BP and Aker Exploring Aker BP Stake Sale

Aker and BP currently control approximately 40 percent and 30 percent of the shares outstanding in Aker BP, respectively.

BP (NYSE: BP) has announced that it and Aker are exploring a potential block sale of some of the shares they hold in Aker BP ASA through a private placement.

Aker and BP, which currently control approximately 40 percent and 30 percent of the shares outstanding in Aker BP, respectively, are said to be contemplating selling shares representing a total of approximately five percent of Aker BP shares through an accelerated book-building process.

The sale would be split in proportion with the sellers’ current respective holdings, with BP selling shares representing approximately 2.1 percent of Aker BP’s outstanding shares and Aker selling shares representing approximately 2.9 percent, BP highlighted. Following completion of a sale, BP said it and Aker would enter into a six-month lock-up for the shares they currently hold in Aker BP that are not sold as part of the sale, subject to certain exemptions.

“Aker BP has established itself as an undoubted Norwegian success story, with its value increasing significantly over the past five years,” BP chief executive Bernard Looney said in a company statement.

“This transaction will enable BP to realize some of the considerable value Aker BP has already generated while remaining committed to its ongoing success and value creation for shareholders,” he added in the statement.

“Consistent with our long-standing track-record of active portfolio management, these divestment proceeds will be expected to further strengthen BP’s balance sheet and support our ongoing buyback commitment,” Looney continued.

Øyvind Eriksen, the president and chief executive officer of Aker ASA, said, “Aker has a large portfolio with a variety of investments across different sectors whereas Aker BP represented 50 percent of Aker’s gross asset value per 3Q 2021”.

“Aker BP is, and will remain, a core holding in Aker’s portfolio. The aim of the offering is however to balance Aker’s portfolio by freeing up liquidity, diversifying and continue growing the portfolio. If the offering is completed, Aker BP will remain the largest investment in Aker’s portfolio and Aker will remain the largest shareholder in Aker BP,” Eriksen added.

BP stated that proceeds from the transaction would form part of its target of delivering $25 billion of divestment and other proceeds by 2025. The company announced in its third quarter 2021 results that it received $5.4 billion of divestment and other proceeds in the first nine months, including $300 million, during the third quarter. The company now expects proceeds of $6 billion to $7 billion by the end of 2021, its 3Q results show.

Aker BP explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. It produced more than 223,000 barrels per day, had stakes in 135 licenses and employed over 1,700 people in 2020, its website shows. The company was formed in 2016 through the combination of Det norske oljeselskap and BP’s Norwegian exploration and production business.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com