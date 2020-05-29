BP America Names New Chairman, President
David C. Lawler, CEO of BPX Energy, will be assuming the responsibilities of chairman and president of BP America Inc., succeeding Susan Dio on July 1, 2020, according to a statement from BP.
In conjunction with the appointment, Lawler will become BP's chief representative in the United States. In 2019, BP’s US businesses alone accounted for a third of the company’s global revenue.
"Beyond a track record of delivering strong safety, environmental and commercial results, Dave brings an authentic and inspiring leadership style,” Bernard Looney, BP CEO, said in a statement. “His curiosity and willingness to do things differently will be essential as we reinvent BP and reimagine energy for people and our planet."
Lawler has served as CEO of BPX Energy since 2014. In 2018, he led the $10.5-billion acquisition and integration of BHP's American shale assets, the company’s largest acquisition since buying ARCO in 1999.
"Every day the BP America team works to deliver the energy the world needs. I'm honored to help them do that while also driving our transformation to become a net zero energy company," said Lawler. "And we are committed to performing while transforming, keeping safety our top priority and continuing to provide competitive returns."
Dio, a 36-year veteran of BP who has served as America chairman and president since 2018, will retire later this year.
"Susan has been an extraordinary leader and mentor throughout her impressive career – and especially in America,” Looney said. “She strengthened our culture of safety and respect and shattered barriers everywhere she went. To her, we say thank you for making BP a stronger, more inclusive company. And to her family, thank you for sharing Susan with us all these years."
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- MRC Global's CEO to Retire in 2021
- China Tensions Risk $52B in US Energy Sales
- IEA Expects Biggest Ever Drop in Energy Investment
- Apache Listing Solely on Nasdaq
- Saudi Oil Volumes to China Continue Despite Output Cuts
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- Noble Completes Leadership Transition Plan
- Texas Oil Production Drops
- EQT Closes Asset Sale for $125MM
- Chevron to Cut Global Workforce by Up to 15 Percent
- Vermilion Energy Shuffles Leadership
- Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs
- Unit Corp. Reorganizing Through Bankruptcy
- Offshore Workers Criticize Pemex
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning