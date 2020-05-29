BP America Names New Chairman, President

David C. Lawler, CEO of BPX Energy, will be assuming the responsibilities of chairman and president of BP America Inc., succeeding Susan Dio on July 1, 2020, according to a statement from BP.

In conjunction with the appointment, Lawler will become BP's chief representative in the United States. In 2019, BP’s US businesses alone accounted for a third of the company’s global revenue.

"Beyond a track record of delivering strong safety, environmental and commercial results, Dave brings an authentic and inspiring leadership style,” Bernard Looney, BP CEO, said in a statement. “His curiosity and willingness to do things differently will be essential as we reinvent BP and reimagine energy for people and our planet."

Lawler has served as CEO of BPX Energy since 2014. In 2018, he led the $10.5-billion acquisition and integration of BHP's American shale assets, the company’s largest acquisition since buying ARCO in 1999.

David C. Lawler CEO, BPX Energy

"Every day the BP America team works to deliver the energy the world needs. I'm honored to help them do that while also driving our transformation to become a net zero energy company," said Lawler. "And we are committed to performing while transforming, keeping safety our top priority and continuing to provide competitive returns."

Dio, a 36-year veteran of BP who has served as America chairman and president since 2018, will retire later this year.

"Susan has been an extraordinary leader and mentor throughout her impressive career – and especially in America,” Looney said. “She strengthened our culture of safety and respect and shattered barriers everywhere she went. To her, we say thank you for making BP a stronger, more inclusive company. And to her family, thank you for sharing Susan with us all these years."

