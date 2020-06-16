BP Alum to Head Fuel Purchasing in TA Turnaround

TravelCenters of America Inc. has named Jeff Burrell senior vice president for fuel as it pursues a recently announced strategic reorganization and transition plan.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) reported Monday that it has named Jeff Burrell senior vice president for fuel as it pursues a recently announced strategic reorganization and transition plan.

Ohio-based TA, which employs 20,000-plus people and whose travel center network spans more than 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, stated that Burrell will lead the firm’s fuel purchasing and operations – including contracting, retail pricing and exploration and testing of new fuel-related ventures. It added that he replaces Mark Dansizen, who is retiring from the company.

“Jeff’s arrival is yet another deliberate and strategic step we are taking to position our company for growth and success during this time of transformation,” remarked Jon Pertchik, TA’s CEO, in a written statement. “He will challenge the company to test new ways of driving efficiency and value in its high-volume fuel business to help pass savings and efficiencies to our fleets, drivers and leisure travelers.”

Noting that Burrell holds more than 20 years of industry experience, TA stated he previously served as global vice president for Circle K and its parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard. In that role, he oversaw Circle K’s global fuel sourcing, brand and terminal strategy, supply and trading and consumer forecourt experience at sites, TA noted.

TA also stated that Burrell previously held leadership roles at BP for more than a decade, including chief operating officer of its West Coast Ampm/Arco business and leading fuel sales to BP’s largest national accounts in North America. He began his oil industry career overseeing regional operations for Sunoco, TA added.

Burrell’s appointment marks TA’s fifth high-level management change since the company unveiled a comprehensive reorganization and turnaround plan on May 1.

“This really is a unique time for us; we now have a new senior leadership team in place that we expect to completely shift the trajectory of this great company,” stated Pertchik.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.