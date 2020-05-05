BP AGM Venue Not Available

BP has been notified by ExCeL London that the venue will not be available to host the company's annual general meeting this year.

BP’s AGM was due to be held at the East London site, which was recently turned into a makeshift hospital to help the UK’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, on May 27.

“Work is underway to make alternative arrangements and whilst we are trying to remain as flexible as possible to accommodate any newly enacted Government legislation around AGMs, the meeting may have to be held on a minimum quorate basis to validly conduct the business set out in the Notice of Meeting,” BP said in a company statement.

“We will update shareholders as soon as possible. In the meantime, please refer to the Notice of Meeting for guidance on how shareholders can submit their votes now, as physical attendance at the AGM is not likely to be possible. We recommend that shareholders appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy,” BP added.

In a statement posted on its website, BP said it was continuing to monitor the rapidly developing situation, including the latest UK Government guidance. The company said shareholders should be aware that arrangements for the AGM may change at short notice and highlighted that updates will be made on its site on a regular basis.

BP has outlined that the health and safety of shareholders and BP staff are of “paramount importance” and said it will act in the best interests and welfare of these groups.

As of May 4, there have been 186,603 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the UK, with 28,446 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 3.43 million confirmed cases of the virus globally, with 239,604 deaths, as of May 4, the latest WHO figures show.

