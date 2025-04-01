BP Advances Gas Development in Trinidad and Tobago

Ginger will become bpTT's fourth subsea project and will include four subsea wells and subsea trees tied back to bpTT's existing Mahogany B platform.

BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) is moving forward with the Ginger gas development project.

Ginger is located approximately 50 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast in water depths of less than 300 feet. Drilling at the first well started in January and is expected to resume in the fourth quarter, the company said in a news release.

First gas from the project is expected in 2027 and will make up one of the company’s 10 major projects expected to start up between 2025 and 2027. At peak, the development is expected to have the capacity to produce an average gas production of 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), according to the release.

The Ginger development and bpTT’s Cypre gas project, scheduled to start up this year, are part of bpTT’s strategy of maximizing production from existing acreage, developing capital-efficient projects that tie into existing infrastructure, it said.

The project meets the company’s “expected returns from upstream projects” and is fully accommodated within its capital expenditure plans, it said.

Further, bpTT reported exploration success at its Frangipani well. Drilling at the well identified multiple stacked gas reservoirs within the same geological structure. Options are currently being evaluated to move the discovery forward, the company stated.

Frangipani is located east of the existing Mahogany field, approximately 50 miles off the southeast coast. The company has a 100 percent working interest in both Ginger and Frangipani.

bpTT president David Campbell said, “I am very proud to announce these two milestones. With Frangipani, our objective was to prove that our continued progress in exploration and appraisal activity could unlock new fields and investment opportunities for the region. And the sanction of Ginger represents our commitment to continuing the development of resources in our existing acreage and to producing the gas that Trinidad and Tobago – and the world – needs”.

The company currently operates 12 offshore platforms, two subsea installations and two onshore processing facilities in the country.

In addition to growing its production activity in Trinidad, BP said it achieved milestones offshore Egypt in the first quarter, including completing drilling operations and making two gas discoveries at the El Fayoum-5 and El King-2 exploration wells and starting production at the second development phase of the Raven field.

In September 2024, bpTT said it completed its Ocelot replacement pipeline project.

As part of the milestone, the first hydrocarbons were transported from its Beachfield gas receiving facility to its Terminal at Galeota Point for processing, completing the integration of this new infrastructure into its existing operations, the company said.

The project included the installation of 13 kilometers of new pipeline, installed along the current pipeline corridor. The existing pipeline, which had come to the end of its design life, was safely taken out of service, according to an earlier news release.

“Our Ocelot project is the fifth critical infrastructure upgrade project that we have undertaken in the last six years in service of preparing our operations for the future. This asset integrity project was essential to be able to safely provide gas to meet our existing contractual obligations and prepares our operations for the next wave of gas developments. This is another demonstration of bpTT’s commitment to the nation and to unlocking the energy future of Trinidad and Tobago,” Campbell said.

