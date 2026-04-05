BP, ADNOC Approve Harmattan Gas Project offshore Egypt

'The investment, estimated at approximately half a billion USD, will help support and increase natural gas production to meet domestic market needs'.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co PJSC (ADNOC) and BP's joint venture in Egypt has announced a final investment decision to proceed with the development of the Harmattan gas field.

"The investment, estimated at approximately half a billion USD, will help support and increase natural gas production to meet domestic market needs", Arcius Energy Egypt Ltd, the JV, said in an online statement.

The project "reflects our confidence in the potential of Egypt’s energy sector and our commitment to close cooperation with the Egyptian government, EGAS [state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co] and our execution partners to strengthen Egypt’s natural gas supply, support energy security and reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean", said Arcius chief executive Naser Al Yafei.

Harmattan is part of the El Burg Offshore concession, owned 100 percent by Arcius, which acquired it February 2026.

Arcius said in the initial announcement of the transaction November 5, 2025 it expects Harmattan to start production 2028. The plan involves drilling up to three wells and installing a fixed offshore platform. The platform would be connected by a 50-kilometer (31.07 miles) pipeline to onshore processing facilities near Port Said, the announcement said.

Arcius also owns 10 percent of Shorouk, which contains the producing Zohr field; 100 percent pf North Damietta, which includes the producing Atoll and Qattameya fields; 100 percent of the North El Tabya exploration leases; and 50 percent of the Bellatrix-Seti East and North El Fayrouz exploration concessions.

ADNOC, through its international investment arm XRG PJSC, and Britain's BP established Arcius December 2024 to develop gas in the North African country. BP owns 51 percent in Arcius. XRG holds 49 percent.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Last year BP announced the start of production in phase 2 of the Raven field offshore Egypt. BP expects Raven to produce approximately 220 billion cubic feet of gas and seven million barrels of condensate, it said in an online statement February 16, 2025.

Part of the West Nile Delta development, the second phase involved tying back infill wells to the field's existing onshore infrastructure, according to BP. Raven came onstream 2021.

BP operates West Nile Delta with a 82.75 percent stake. BP's partner is Scotland-based Harbour Energy PLC, which owns 17.25 percent.

Egypt contributed 518 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 10,000 barrels per day of crude oil to BP's net production last year, according to its annual report.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com