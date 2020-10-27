BP Achieves First Gas from Offshore Egypt Field
BP reported Monday that it has started gas production from the Qattameya gas field in the North Damietta concession offshore Egypt.
“We are proud to have brought this project safely onstream through an extremely challenging period,” remarked Karim Alaa, BP’s regional president for North Africa, commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Our team continues to work to support Egypt realizing the potential of its energy resources, adding to our track-record of delivery and enabled by our established partnerships with the Egyptian petroleum sector.”
BP stated that it developed Qattameya via its Pharaonic Petroleum Co.(PhPC) joint venture. The firm noted the field – expected to produce up to 50 million cubic feet of gas per day – reached the production start-up via a one-well subsea development and tie-back to existing infrastructure.
Announced in 2017, the Qattameya discovery is located in 354 feet (108 meters) of water approximately 28 miles (45 kilometers) west of the Ha’py platform, BP pointed out. A new 31-mile (50-kilometer) pipeline links it to the Ha’py and Tuart field development, and an umbilical of the same length connects it to their existing subsea utilities, the firm added.
“By building on BP’s significant existing assets and infrastructure offshore Egypt, we were able to develop Qattameya efficiently and economically,” remarked Alaa. “Creating value through high-quality, efficient oil and gas development is a key part of BP’s strategy. We see this as a great example of resilient hydrocarbons development.”
BP stated that it owns a 100-percent stake in the North Damietta offshore concession in the East Nile Delta, with gas production from the field for Egypt’s national grid.
