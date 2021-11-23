Borr Rig Spins Drill-Bit For Kistos In North Sea
Oil and gas company Kistos has spudded the Q11-B appraisal well off the Netherlands using the Borr Drilling-owned Prospector-1 jack-up drilling rig.
The Prospector-1 rig has been on location at the Q10-A field since July. Its work program entails an appraisal well of the Q11-B gas discovery, a flow test of the Vlieland light oil discovery, a sidetrack of the Q10-A-04 well, and a re-perforation of a well on the Q10-A field to boost the output.
Kistos said that the Q11-B appraisal well would take a minimum of six weeks to drill and test. The company is the owner of a 60 percent stake in the Dutch North Sea project and is the operator.
It will suspend the well for future use in a Q11-B development which is estimated to hold between 67 - 155 Bcf net of 2C resources. Kistos will refine the figures following a review of the data from the well.
If the campaign is successful as expected, the company aims to start producing first gas from the Q11-B field before the end of 2023.
The Q11-B discovery is located in the Q11 offshore license block. This gas field was discovered in 1969, and it is believed that the Q11-B field development could be similar to the Q10-A field and developed using a normally unmanned installation incorporating renewable power generation and provision for four producing wells.
All these activities are designed to enhance production from the existing Q10-A well stock, as the firm expects the Q10-A gas field to exit 2021 with gross production of more than 2.0 mmsm3/d.
Consequently, if the forthcoming Vlieland oil test and the Q11-B appraisal well are successful, that could result in a further significant uplift in production by the mid-2020s.
As for the Prospector-1 rig, it was built in 2013 and following the completion of its deal with Kistos, will start work with Neptune sometime in December 2021.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
