Borr Picks Ex-Schlumberger VP as New CEO

Borr Drilling Limited has announced the appointment of Patrick Schorn as its new chief executive officer.

Borr Drilling Limited has announced the appointment of Patrick Schorn as its new chief executive officer, effective September 8.

Schorn will succeed Svend Anton Maier, who will remain with the company as a special advisor to the CEO. The new CEO, who has been a director at Borr since January 2018, has previously served as the executive vice president of wells for Schlumberger Limited. Prior to this role, he held various global management positions at Schlumberger and began his career with the company back in 1991.

“We are pleased to announce Patrick as the new chief executive officer of Borr Drilling,” Paal Kibsgaard, the chairman of Borr Drilling’s board, said in a company statement.

“His extensive industry experience and his tenure as a director of the company make him ideally suited to take the company forward in a challenging operating environment,” he added.

“We also want to thank Svend Anton for his leadership and strong contributions to the company since its incorporation and look forward to his continued support in the role as special advisor to the chief executive officer,” Kibsgaard continued.

Commenting on his new role, Schorn said, “I am very honored with the opportunity to be further involved in Borr Drilling and look forward to working with Svend Anton and the extended Borr Drilling team to deliver differentiating results for our customers and investors”.

“Currently the oil and gas industry is going through a challenging phase, however in this adversity also lies our opportunity,” he added.

“The combination of the first class Borr Drilling people together with the youngest jack up fleet in the industry, serves as a unique foundation to solidify our position as industry leading jack up provider,” Schorn continued.

Borr Drilling describes itself as an international drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs. The company, which is registered in Hamilton, Bermuda, has a vision to be the leading offshore drilling company, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com