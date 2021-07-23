Borr Drilling Wins More Mexico Work

Borr has secured a letter of award for a jack-up rig for additional work in Mexico.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) reported Thursday that it has secured a letter of award from an international oil company for a jack-up rig for additional work in Mexico.

According to a written statement from the drilling contractor, the approximately 150-day program will likely commence in the second quarter of 2022 and generate revenues of US$15.7 million.

Borr identified neither the rig nor the customer. However, the company’s most recent fleet status report on May 31, 2021, shows that five of the company’s jack-ups – Galar, Njord, Gersemi, Grid, and Odin – were contracted to Pemex through December 2022.

