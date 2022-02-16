Borr Drilling Secures More Rig Deals. Demand For Rigs To Increase.

Borr Drilling has won several new rig deals and postponed the delivery of newbuilds by two years.

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has won several new rig deals and postponed the delivery of newbuilds by two years.

Borr Drilling said in its fourth-quarter report that it has 18 units contracted and committed for future contracts. In the report for the previous quarter, Borr claimed that it would fully contract its 23-rig fleet by 2022 due to strong demand.

The company was not able to fulfill that but its expectations for 2022 remain the same as it still expects high demand to continue.

According to its report, Borr was able to get some new deals for its jack-up fleet as well as firm-up deals which were preceded by letters of award. Namely, the company got a new contract from Wintershall Dea for operations in Mexico. Per the contract scope, the Ran rig will be employed from August 2022 to January 2023. The Prospector 5 rig also got a new deal. It secured a contract with Dana Petroleum off the Netherlands from April to May 2022.

Borr formalized deals for the Idun, Groa, and Natt rigs following letters of award for the three jack-ups. Idun will work for Petronas Carigali in Malaysia from March 2022 until May 2023. Groa will start work in March 2022 for QatarEnergy in Qatar and will last for two years. According to the fleet status report, Natt already started its contract with Eni in Congo last month and will remain there until January 2023.

The driller also confirmed Norve rig’s deal with BW Energy in Gabon announced in December last year. It will start in September 2022 and end in April 2023. It is now with Vaalco in Gabon and will complete its work in April 2022.

In February, Mist and Gerd rigs started work on their contracts with PTTEP in Thailand and Addax in Cameroon, respectively.

In his statement in the report, Borr Drilling CEO Patrick Schorn said the company was still on track to have all its 23 available rigs under contract by the end of 2022.

“The current oil price in combination with a tighter oil supply and demand balance is further improving the market for shallow-water offshore drilling. It is also becoming increasingly evident that the supply of rigs ready to go to work within six months is far less than the market previously anticipated. Therefore, we maintain the view that day rates will increase based on the current tender activity and available jack-up rig supply,” Schorn added.

Another important thing to note from the report is the fact that Borr postponed the delivery dates for its five newbuild rigs at Keppel FELS from 2023 to 2025. The five rigs in question are the Tivar, Vale, Var, Huldra, and Heidrun.

