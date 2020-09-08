Borr Drilling Gets NYSE Notice

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR, OSE: BDRILL) announced Monday that it has received written notice from NYSE that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR, OSE: BDRILL) announced Monday that it has received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard.

The notice was made with respect to the minimum average share price required by the NYSE because the average closing price of the company’s common shares had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, Borr Drilling noted.

The company highlighted that, under NYSE rules, it can regain compliance if, during the six month period following receipt of the NYSE notice, on the last trading day of any calendar month or on the last trading day of this six-month cure period, the company’s common shares have a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30-trading day period ending on the last trading day of that month or the last trading day of the cure period, which for Borr Drilling is February 25, 2021.

Borr Drilling stated that it has responded to NYSE to confirm its intent to cure the non-compliance. The company also confirmed that, during this period, its common shares will continue to be traded on the NYSE subject to the company’s compliance with other applicable NYSE listing requirements.

Back in May this year, Borr Drilling announced that it had gotten written notice from NYSE that it was not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard for the same reason outlined above. In July, however, the company revealed that it had regained its compliance.

Borr Drilling is an international drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs, according to its website. Registered in Hamilton, Bermuda, the business was established in 2016.

