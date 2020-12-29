Borr Drilling Gets New CFO
Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE, OSE: BORR) has announced the appointment of Magnus Vaaler as its new chief financial officer.
Vaaler, who previously served as the vice president of investor relations and treasury at the company, replaces Christoph Bausch. Vaaler has previously worked as the treasurer and vice president of finance at Frontline Ltd. and as the vice president of finance at Offshore Merchant Partners.
“I am pleased to announce Magnus as the new chief financial officer of Borr Drilling,” Patrick Schorn, the company’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“Magnus has been with the company since 2018 and has taken increasing responsibility in our finance team in the past year. We are confident that this succession plan provides continuity and stability in this period where we are working with key stakeholders to complete our financial restructuring and strengthening our liquidity profile,” he added in the statement.
“I also want to thank Christoph for his strong contribution to Borr Drilling during this critical time and wish him well in pursuing his other interests,” Schorn continued.
Commenting on his new role, Vaaler said, “I am honored that the board has appointed me to succeed Christoph as chief financial officer”.
“We have a world class business with high quality people, a young and modern fleet and strong client relationships. There are short term challenges in the industry, but we have a strong dedicated team working to ensure that Borr Drilling overcomes these,” he added.
Borr Drilling is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016, which owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high specification designs, according to its website. The company was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange from August 30, 2017 and the New York Stock Exchange from July 31, 2019.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
