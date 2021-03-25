Borr Drilling Adds to Backlog
Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) reported Wednesday that a set of new agreements for three of its jack-up rigs could add US$48 million over approximately 590 days to the company’s backlog.
The drilling contractor stated that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from an undisclosed new operator in Nigeria for its Natt rig. The LOI calls for an estimated 150-day duration beginning in April 2021, directly continuing the rig’s previous contract, Borr stated.
Borr also revealed that an LOI for the Prospector 1 rig has been converted into a contract for four wells plus options for operations with Neptune. Prospector 1 has also secured a three-well plus option contract from Tulip for operations in the Netherlands, Borr stated.
Given the Neptune and Tulip contracts, Borr observed that the Prospector 1 will be fully utilized on the Dutch Continental Shelf in 2021. The company added that it “sees good opportunities for keeping the rig working into the third quarter of 2022 if all options are exercised.”
Finally, Borr stated that its Gunnlod has secured an eight-well extension in Malaysia from PTTEP (BKK: PTTEP). The drilling contractor pointed out the extension should keep the jack-up busy until September 2021. Moreover, it stated the Gunnlod has one additional optional period that could keep the rig active for the remainder of the year.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Equinor Makes Biggest NCS Discovery in 2021
- Island Offshore Claims World Record in North Sea
- Indian Refiners Cut Reliance on Middle Eastern Crudes
- Sapura Energy Founder Retires
- UK Gov Agrees North Sea Deal with Industry
- UK Govt Retains Option to Ban New North Sea Licenses
- Road to Oil Demand Recovery Full of Obstacles
- Deadline Looms for Mexico Oilfield Development Talks
- States Sue Biden Admin Over Leasing Ban
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- BP Plans UK's Largest Hydrogen Project
- Total Planting 40,000 Hectare Forest in Rep of Congo
- Fossil Fuel Sector Talks About ESG Like Never Before
- Yemeni Rebels Hit Saudi Aramco Refinery
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Equinor Makes Biggest NCS Discovery in 2021
- Island Offshore Claims World Record in North Sea
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Conoco COO Retires
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity