Borr Divests Two Rigs

A subsidiary of Borr Drilling Limited on Thursday sold two standard jack-up rigs for total cash proceeds of $15.8 million, including the associated backlog from April 1, 2020, Borr reported.

Borr stated the jack-ups include the Dhabi II and the Paragon B152. It did not reveal which company acquired the rigs but noted the sale aligns with its long-term strategy to focus on operating “modern jack-up drilling rigs” that make up the core of its fleet.

In addition, Borr stated that it will continue to operate the Dhabi II and Paragon B152 under a services agreement that will ensure continuity for its customer. According to Borr’s most recent fleet status report from Feb. 28, 2020, both rigs – built 38 years ago – were contracted to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in the United Arab Emirates.

“The rigs are unencumbered, and the liquidity effect for the Company is equal to the sales proceeds,” stated Borr, which noted that it expects to record an approximately $11.5 million gain from the sale.

