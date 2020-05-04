Borr Divests Two Rigs
A subsidiary of Borr Drilling Limited on Thursday sold two standard jack-up rigs for total cash proceeds of $15.8 million, including the associated backlog from April 1, 2020, Borr reported.
Borr stated the jack-ups include the Dhabi II and the Paragon B152. It did not reveal which company acquired the rigs but noted the sale aligns with its long-term strategy to focus on operating “modern jack-up drilling rigs” that make up the core of its fleet.
In addition, Borr stated that it will continue to operate the Dhabi II and Paragon B152 under a services agreement that will ensure continuity for its customer. According to Borr’s most recent fleet status report from Feb. 28, 2020, both rigs – built 38 years ago – were contracted to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in the United Arab Emirates.
“The rigs are unencumbered, and the liquidity effect for the Company is equal to the sales proceeds,” stated Borr, which noted that it expects to record an approximately $11.5 million gain from the sale.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Borr Divests Two Rigs
- Oil Supply Data Should Show More Non-OPEC Shut-ins
- Regulator Says Texas Quotas on Oil Output Are DOA
- Amid Oil Rout, Challenge Is Picking Which Wells Close
- COVID-19 Could Spur Healthcare Plastics Changes
- Sabic Suspends All but Essential Spending
- Veteran Iranian OPEC Governor in Coma
- Freeport LNG Moving Ahead With Train 3
- Global Oil Glut Set to Halve in May
- Chinese Firm Building Floating Oil Storage Tanks
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Exxon Sees Historic Loss on Rout With Chevron in Retreat
- Texas Gulf Coast Gains Oil Storage Capacity
- XTO Energy Extends Offering to Buy Trust Units
- Worley Axes 3,000 Jobs
- Diamond Files Chapter 11
- Gyrodata Sells Directional Drilling Division to Intrepid
- Plastics Get More Respect Amid COVID-19
- Parsley, RigUp Launch Permian COVID-19 Screening Program
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet