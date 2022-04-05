Borr Bags Bundle Of Deals For Five Rigs

Borr Drilling has been awarded new contracts and extensions for five of its premium jack-up drilling rigs.

Borr Drilling said in a statement that these awards increased the company’s backlog by approximately 2,530 days – or almost seven years, excluding optional periods.

Namely, the premium jack-up drilling rig Gunnlod has secured a contract with an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. This contract is expected to begin in direct continuation of its current contract. The work will cover 11 wells with an anticipated duration of 186 days plus options.

Although the operator was left undisclosed, data in the company’s fleet status report from February this year shows that the Gunnlod rig has been under contract in Malaysia with IPC from December 2021 until March 2022. This could mean that the rig would be continuing its work for IPC.

The jack-up drilling rig Mist had options exercised by PTTEP for a total duration of approximately 3.5 months and it is now expected to remain contracted with the customer until the fourth quarter of 2022. The rig has been working for PTTEP since November 2021.

The Saga jack-up rig has, according to Borr, won a contract with an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. This contract will, like the one for Gunnlod, begin in direct continuation of its current contract and will cover a one-well program with an anticipated duration of 45 days.

Again, the data in the fleet status report revealed that the Saga has been working for Hess in Malaysia since September 2021. Before this latest extension, the deal was scheduled to end in August 2022.

The company added that it secured long-term contracts in the Middle East with an undisclosed operator for two more of its jack-up drilling rigs. The contracts have a firm duration of three years plus options each and are expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

Borr Drilling added that these awards increase the company’s contracted fleet to 20 rigs out of a total of 23 delivered rigs. The company expected that it would have its entire 23-rig fleet under contract by 2022 due to strong demand but that did not happen.

However, the company did state in February that it remained on track to have all its available 23 rigs committed and under contract by the end of the year.

The offshore driller also added in its statement that it was in constructive discussions with its lenders concerning the deferral or refinancing of its debt maturing in 2023 and expects such discussions to be successfully concluded on or before June 30, 2022.

