Borr Appoints Ex-Weatherford CFO
Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR, OSE: BDRILL) has announced the appointment of Christoph Bausch as its new chief financial officer, effective November 1.
Bausch, who replaces Francis Millet, most recently served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Weatherford. Before his tenure at Weatherford, Bausch worked as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Archer Limited and as a global finance director of Transocean, after having a 20 year international career with Schlumberger, where he held senior financial positions in global and regional capacities in the U.S., the U.A.E., France, Mexico, Venezuela and Germany.
Millet joined Borr Drilling in January this year. Prior to joining the company, Millet held several senior management functions globally, including VP Commercial and Finance and VP Commercial and Contracts at Schlumberger where he worked for 30 years.
“I am pleased to announce Christoph as the new chief financial officer of Borr Drilling,” Patrick Schorn, the chief executive officer of Borr Drilling, said in a company statement.
“Christoph has been chief financial officer of NYSE and OSE listed oilfield service companies for many years and brings extensive industry and financial experience,” he added.
“His deep knowledge of the contract drilling business combined with his experience in financial restructuring will be of tremendous help to support Borr’s strategic plans in a challenging operating environment. I also want to thank Francis for his dedication and many contributions to Borr’s significant development during this critical time,” Schorn went on to say.
Commenting on his new role, Bausch said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to support the strong team at Borr Drilling and I look forward to working with Patrick and the Borr Drilling team and its stakeholders to unlock the value of Borr’s uniquely positioned asset base in the coming years as the industry recovers”.
Borr Drilling is an international drilling contractor which provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide in water depths up to approximately 400 feet, according to its website. The business, which aims to be the leading offshore drilling company, is registered in Hamilton, Bermuda, and has offices in Aberdeen and London.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
