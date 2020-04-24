Borr Adds Newbuild Jack-up to Fleet

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. has, through its Keppel FELS Ltd. unit, delivered the Hild jack-up rig to Borr Drilling Limited safely, on-time and within budget, Keppel Corp. reported Thursday.

The Hild applies Keppel’s KFELS Super B Class design and is the sixth of 11 jack-ups under order from Borr, Keppel noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Previously delivered rigs in the order include the Saga, Skald, Thor, Hermod and Heimdal jack-ups, the firm added.

Keppel pointed out the Hild can operate in 400 feet (122 meters) of water and drill to 35,000 feet (10,668 meters). It also stated that Borr’s fleet now includes nine KFELS B Class and two KFELS A Class rigs.

