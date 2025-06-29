Borouge Partners with Honeywell to Develop Autonomous Operations in UAE

Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge PLC has partnered with Honeywell to conduct a proof of concept for AI-powered autonomous operations. The company said in a media release that this collaboration has the potential to revolutionize its UAE plant operations.

The collaboration between Borouge and Honeywell is set to deliver the petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room designed for full-scale, real-time operation, establishing a new standard for the future of AI in petrochemicals, Borouge said.

“Borouge's AI, Digitalization, and Technology (AIDT) transformation program is setting new standards in operations, innovation, and business performance. By collaborating with global AI leaders such as Honeywell, we are accelerating growth, driving efficiency, and enhancing shareholder value. This project further strengthens Borouge’s competitive edge as we continue to deliver on our ambitious AIDT roadmap,” Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said.

The companies agreed to bring their expertise in process technology and autonomous control capabilities to identify new opportunities to deploy Agentic AI solutions and advanced machine learning algorithms, Borouge said.

“Our collaboration with Borouge is a clear example of how joint efforts can accelerate innovation across industry. By integrating AI and automation technologies into core operations, we are helping unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and performance. This agreement shows how advanced technologies, applied with purpose, can reshape industrial operations at scale”, George Bou Mitri, President of Honeywell Industrial Automation in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Central Asia, said.

Borogue said the initiative seeks to implement proof-of-concept technologies that will improve its operations across its Ruwais facilities in the UAE. By embracing autonomous operations, Borouge said it can optimize production, cut energy consumption, and boost safety, all while driving down costs, at what will be the world's largest petrochemical site.

Borouge expects its AIDT program to bring in $575 million in value this year. In 2024, Borouge’s diverse portfolio of over 200 AIDT initiatives - spanning operations, health and safety, sales, sustainability, and product innovation - generated $573 million in value, the company said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com