Boris Johnson And Energy Firms Meet As UK Winter Crisis Looms
Boris Johnson held talks with energy companies to discuss how they plan to spend their bumper profits and explore ways to help UK households struggling with the soaring cost of living.
While the meeting on Thursday with firms including Centrica Plc, Drax Group Plc, and RWE AG was convened by Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, the prime minister and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also attended, according to a readout from the Treasury.
Hinting that the government may yet slap new taxes on electricity generators, Zahawi told the meeting that ministers continue “to evaluate the extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate steps to take,” according to the Treasury readout. The government earlier this year slapped a windfall tax on oil and gas producers but had discarded the option of extending it to power producers.
Johnson’s administration is facing mounting criticism for not doing enough to prepare for a looming winter energy crisis, even as warnings mount about ever-higher domestic energy bills and his own administration’s analysis shows that planned power cuts may be needed in a “reasonable worst-case scenario.”
The prime minister has said he won’t make any major fiscal announcements while his ruling Conservative party elects his successor. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the front-runner in the run-off with former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
Johnson, Zahawi, and Kwarteng urged the firms to invest more in the North Sea oil and gas and also in renewable energy sources like biomass. A person familiar with the matter said they also discussed concerns about customers who refuse to pay their bills, electricity market reform, and what more can be done to help households with energy bills that are now forecast to more than double in the coming months.
“It was noted that the market is not always functioning for consumers, and extraordinarily high bills will ultimately damage energy companies,” the Treasury said.
Cornwall Insight and Investec both say Britons face average annual energy bills rising above £4,200 ($5,086) in January from just under £2,000 currently, stoking already soaring inflation. If cold weather combines with gas shortages over the winter, the UK could face an electricity capacity shortfall that would lead to organized blackouts for industry and even households under the government’s emergency planning.
While it’s normal for Kwarteng’s department to hold regular meetings with energy firms, it’s rare for the Chancellor and prime minister to attend.
The meeting comes as pressure builds on Truss and Sunak to detail exactly how they would help households cope once the price cap rises in October. The government is examining each of their proposals on cost-of-living support and energy policy to prepare officials to roll them out rapidly when one of them takes office on Sept. 6, according to one of the people.
(Adds Zahawi comment in third paragraph.)
--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
- Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
- Oil Price Rally Explained
- Energy Industry Opposes Inflation Reduction Act
- Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
- Shell Finds Gas Off Colombian Caribbean Coast
- USA Gasoline Price Drops to Under $4
- Top Headlines: 88 Energy Makes Billion Barrel Oil Announcement and More
- Thousands To Protest UK Government Sanctioning Jackdaw Field
- Saipem Gets $900MM Deal On Angolan Non-Associated Gas Project
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
- Oil Supermajors Continue to Hold Back on Investment
- USA Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act
- W. Virginia Bans Five Banks From State Deals Over O&G, Coal Stance
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread at Highest Point Since 2014
- USA Drops Rigs
- Pioneer CEO Says Tax Bill May Crush USA Mom-N-Pop Oil Drillers
- Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
- Big Oil To Go Deep Into Trillion-Dollar Offshore Wind Industry
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Top Headlines: Ships Seized in Mariupol and More
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry