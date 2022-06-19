Bolsonaro Says Petrobras Risks Brazil Chaos
President Jair Bolsonaro criticized an expected increase in domestic fuel prices by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, saying the state-owned oil producer has made exaggerated profits during the crisis, without taking into account Brazil’s “public interest.”
“Petrobras may plunge Brazil into chaos,” Bolsonaro said in a Twitter post early Friday, referring to the oil giant. “Its chief executive, directors and board members know very well what happened when truckers went on strike in 2018, with the nefarious consequences for Brazil’s economy and the life of our people.”
A nationwide stoppage by truck drivers such as the one that paralyzed Brazil during the Michel Temer administration is a nightmare scenario for Bolsonaro, who’s trailing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls less than four months ahead of elections. A growing number of Brazilians already blame the incumbent for the country’s economic problems, according to the polls.
During a live social media broadcast Thursday, Bolsonaro said that any increase in fuel prices at this moment would be politically motivated and that he expected Petrobras to delay its decision until next week, when congress is expected to vote on a series of proposals to lower or eliminate fuel taxes. He also said the government is trying to replace the company’s chief executive and some board members by the end of next week.
- O Governo Federal como acionista é contra qualquer reajuste nos combustíveis, não só pelo exagerado lucro da Petrobrás em plena crise mundial, bem como pelo interesse público previsto na Lei das Estatais.
— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) June 17, 2022
Bolsonaro’s allies echoed his fury. Lower house Speaker Arthur Lira said he will meet with party leaders on Monday to discuss the issue. Lawmakers are considering whether to reassess Petrobras’s pricing policy, increase taxes on its profits and even launch a congressional probe into its board members, according to O Globo newspaper.
Petrobras seems ready to “bomb” the country with a new fuel price increase, Lira wrote in a Twitter post, comparing the oil company to an “independent country at war with Brazil.”
A República Federativa da Petrobras, um país independente e em declarado estado de guerra em relação ao Brasil e ao povo brasileiro, parece ter anunciado o bombardeio de um novo aumento nos combustíveis.
— Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_) June 16, 2022
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Russia Sanctions Lead to $237B Decline in Oil Project Pipeline
- Norway Gasoline Hits $10 a Gallon
- Targa Agrees $3.5B Permian Deal
- IEA: 119 Publicly Traded E&P Firms Added Proved Reserves In 2021
- Gasoline Soars Past $5 Per Gallon with No Sign of Slowing
- Europe Mulls Classifying Lithium As Toxic. Climate Goals In Danger.
- Oil Demand Growing While Drivers Suffer At The Pump
- Equinor Signs Deal With 3D Printing Start-Up
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- New Development In Iran, Greece Tanker Seizure Story
- North America Adds 30 Rigs Week on Week
- Freeport LNG Gives Update on Plant Blast
- Russia Sanctions Lead to $237B Decline in Oil Project Pipeline
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast