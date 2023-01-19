Bolivian Gas Exports To Brazil And Argentina Could Cease By 2030
Bolivian gas production will decline more rapidly than expected, falling from 1,400 mmcfd in 2022 to as low as 400 mmcfd by 2030, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie.
“Production in Bolivia has been in a steady decline since 2015, with a slight increase in 2021,” said Amanda Bandeira, Latin America Upstream analyst for Wood Mackenzie. "However, with few new discoveries and little supply left in mature fields, production will begin to decline at a much more rapid pace. Currently, domestic demand consumes about 30% of the total supply. By 2030, domestic demand will likely outstrip this supply and we may see Bolivia become an importer."
According to the report, a push for exploration and new discoveries in Bolivia will be required to reverse the production trend, however, initial efforts have not been successful.
“In 2021, the Bolivian government released an exploration plan, yet only three of the twenty wells announced were drilled and they have been dry. In addition, Bolivia’s fiscal terms are among the least competitive in the LatAm region. These have done little to attract capital from outside the country for more exploration contracts,” added Kuy Hun Koh Yoo, Latin America Upstream analyst for Wood Mackenzie.
The projected decline will have a dramatic effect on the export market as well. Natural gas is a crucial sector for Bolivia’s economy, with exports to neighboring Brazil and Argentina playing a fundamental role. Exports to these two countries represent more than 70 percent of total gas sales and 20 percent of total exports.
“Argentina has expanded its production, reducing the importance of Bolivian gas, but Brazil still requires plenty of imports,” said Henrique Anjos, Latin America Gas and Power analyst for Wood Mackenzie. “If Bolivia fails to develop additional production, exports will be halted by 2030 as internal demand outpaces production. Alternative energies could play an important role in substituting the gap in domestic gas.”
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Six Trends Set To Dominate Offshore Wind Sector In 2023
- Aramco Acquires Trading Arm of USA Refiner Motiva
- Why Are Gasoline Prices Creeping Up?
- Several Key Narratives Continue to Develop in Libya
- NTSB Makes Preliminary Report On Fatal GoM Helicopter Accident
- Where Is the Henry Hub Gas Price Heading?
- Aker Solutions Scores Work On TotalEnergies' Lapa South-West
- Prelude FLNG Loads Out First Cargo Since Fire
- Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
- Exxon's Climate Projections Were Very Accurate, Study Says
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- Russia Is Increasingly Using Its Own Oil Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
- Top Headlines: EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery