BofA Still Bullish on Oil Despite Omicron
Bank of America is sticking to its $85-a-barrel forecast for oil in 2022, with possible surges past $100 if air travel rebounds.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus could “dislocate the trajectory a bit from recovery but we don’t know how it will play out,” Francisco Blanch, the bank’s head of commodities, said in a presentation Wednesday.
Blanch also noted that the U.S. doesn’t intend to revert to prior measures to stop the spread of the variant and that treatments for the virus are also being rolled out within the next two months.
The bank expects global oil demand to reach 100.5 million barrels a day next year. Still, potential risks for oil prices beside omicron include more releases from strategic petroleum reserves and relaxed sanctions on Iran.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- Ex-FIFA Ref Gets Aberdeen Uni ET Director Role
- Cenovus in $500MM+ Deal
- OPEC+ Sticks to Planned Supply Hike
- Shale Drillers to Lift USA Spending 19 Percent
- Odfjell Rig To Stay With Equinor For One Additional Well
- UK Well Success Rates Improve Regardless Of Covid Slowdown, Report Says
- South Africans Get Respite After Fuel Price Flub
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- Top Headlines: BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree and More
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges