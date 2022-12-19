BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
BofA Global Research’s Commodity Research team forecasts that Brent crude oil will average $100 per barrel across 2023.
That’s according to a new report from the company sent to Rigzone recently, which highlighted that the team had “framed downside risks in the form of lower than expected Russian export disruption (so far seemingly unaffected) as well as on the demand side of the equation”.
In a separate report sent to Rigzone on December 12, BofA Global Research said global crude oil and petroleum product prices had come down sharply in recent weeks but outlined that Brent could “bounce up quickly”.
“Brent may need a Fed pivot and a successful China reopening to turn the corner, but prices could bounce up quickly above $90 per barrel if these two conditions are met, especially now that spec positioning has turned neutral,” the BofA Global Research report noted.
In a report released last week, Standard Chartered highlighted that it is forecasting a Brent crude oil price of $91 per barrel in 2023.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecast for 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO). The EIA now sees the Brent spot price averaging $92.36 per barrel next year, according to the STEO. In its previous STEO, which was released in November, the EIA saw the Brent spot price averaging $95.33 per barrel in 2023.
Also in December, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research revealed in a report that it sees Brent averaging $95 per barrel in 2023. The projection was unchanged from Fitch Solutions’ previous oil price forecast report.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $79.55 per barrel. The price of the commodity has steadily dropped from a close of $123.58 per barrel on June 8.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
