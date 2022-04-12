BofA Global Research Maintains $100+ Oil Forecast

BofA Global Research is maintaining its $102 per barrel average Brent crude oil price forecast for 2022 and 2023, a new report from the company has revealed.

In the BofA Global Research report, which was sent to Rigzone, the company outlined that it had lowered its summer spike price for Brent to $120 per barrel but reiterated that the structural problems of the oil market have not changed and said a bigger spike cannot be ruled out.

“On the one hand, spare capacity across OPEC continues to decline and now sits at around 2.5 million barrels per day, reducing the buffer to deal with additional shocks,” the BofA Global Research report noted.

“Moreover, as governments and commercial entities alike have rushed to tap into their inventories, the crude stocks to use ratio has dropped to the lowest level in decades, possibly ever,” the report added.

The company highlighted in the report that the release of strategic government oil stocks and the rolling Covid-19 lockdowns in China had altered the oil price trajectory the company had published in early March and brought oil prices lower.

“The spike in petroleum prices in 1Q22 may have temporarily dented demand for oil too,” the BofA Global Research report stated.

“Yet governments are rushing to reduce energy taxes, provide subsidies, and open up strategic reserves. These measures suggest any price-driven demand slump could be short-lived,” the report added.

“And since stockpiles may need to be replenished, Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases should have a neutral impact on oil prices over 24 months. Also, China’s mobility pullback will eventually end, and a surge in global ‘revenge travel’ demand is still underway,” the BofA Global Research report continued.

The price of Brent crude has fluctuated in recent weeks, closing at $97.93 per barrel on February 25, $127.98 per barrel on March 8, $98.02 per barrel on March 16, $121.6 per barrel on March 23, and $98.48 per barrel on April 11.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude stood at $102.53 Per barrel. On April 12, 2021, the price of Brent crude closed at $63.28 per barrel.

