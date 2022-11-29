BOEM to Offer 958K Acres Off Alaska Coast in New Lease Sale
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced that it will offer approximately 958,202 acres off Alaska’s southcentral coast in a lease sale scheduled for December 30, 2022.
Dubbed the Cook Inlet Outer Continental Shelf Oil & Gas Lease Sale 258, the sale will offer for lease 193 blocks in the northern part of the Cook Inlet Planning Area in federal waters, BOEM outlined. The sale is in compliance with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), BOEM pointed out, adding that the IRA directed it to hold the auction by December 31 this year.
BOEM highlighted that, last month, it published a final environmental impact statement for the lease sale that identified “robust” mitigation measures to be considered in leasing the area. Mitigation measures identified in the final notice of sale will help protect sea otters, beluga whales, and subsistence, recreational, and commercial fisheries, BOEM noted.
“On Friday, December 30, 2022, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will open and publicly announce bids received for blocks offered in the Cook Inlet Planning Area Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Oil and Gas Lease Sale 258 (Cook Inlet Sale 258),” BOEM said in an organization statement.
“The lease sale terms include stipulations to protect biologically sensitive resources, mitigate potential adverse effects on protected species, and avoid potential conflicts associated with oil and gas development in the region,” BOEM noted.
“BOEM’s proposed economic terms are designed to encourage diligent development while ensuring a fair return to taxpayers,” BOEM added.
Back in October, BOEM announced the next steps for oil and gas leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) to comply with provisions in the IRA. These included a proposed sale for the Gulf of Mexico region and the completion of the environmental review for Cook Inlet, offshore Alaska.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Global Crude Oil Inventories Rising
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- Timing of Sao Tome Coup Attempt Bad for Hydrocarbon Sector
- G7 Net Zero Pledges Could Hike Hydrogen Demand 7 Times
- OPEC+ Seen Considering Deeper Output Cuts
- NSTA CEO Interrupted By Protesters At Conference In London
- BP Starts Production From Cassia C Platform Off Trinidad
- CGX, Frontera Complete Preparations For Well Spud Off Guyana
- Russian Diesel Halt Still Looking Like Europe's Big Problem
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- VIDEO: Man Medevaced from Oil Tanker Offshore Texas
- California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices
- Deepwater Oil And Gas Production To Rise 60pct By 2030
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK
- First French Offshore Wind Farm Fully Functional
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again