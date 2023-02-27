BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced that it will hold an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico on March 29.

Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale 259 will offer approximately 13,600 blocks on 73.3 million acres in the Western, Central, and Eastern Planning Areas on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf, a statement posted on BOEM’s website noted, adding that BOEM must receive all bids via the U.S. Postal Service only no later than 10 a.m. Central Daylight Time on March 28.

In the statement, BOEM highlighted that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) mandated the organization to hold Lease Sale 259 by no later than March 31.

“In January, BOEM published a final supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the lease sale that analyzed the important environmental resources and identified robust mitigation measures to be considered in leasing the area,” BOEM noted in the statement.

“The lease sale terms include stipulations to mitigate potential adverse effects on protected species and to avoid potential conflicts with other maritime uses … BOEM’s proposed economic terms are designed to encourage diligent development while ensuring fair market value to taxpayers and maintaining compliance with the IRA,” BOEM added.

BOEM’s previous Gulf of Mexico lease sale was Lease Sale 257, which was originally held in November 2021. A federal judge invalidated the results of the sale in February 2022 before BOEM announced in September 2022 that it had reinstated Lease Sale 257 bids “in compliance with IRA”.

On January 9, BOEM announced it had issued its final supplemental environmental impact statement for Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sales 259 and 261. BOEM is required to hold lease sale 261 by the end of September, as directed in the IRA, the organization’s website outlines.

Vital to National Security Interests

In a statement sent to Rigzone, National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito said, “the announcement by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management of the final sale notice for the first Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas lease sale since November of 2021 is vital to our national security interests and will contribute important energy supplies amid tight global demand”.

“Importantly, offshore oil and gas Lease Sale 259 was mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in August. Our national energy needs clearly support a commitment to continued U.S. offshore energy development,” he added.

“U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore energy production is a key component of a national energy strategy that will ensure Americans can continue to have access to fundamental domestic energy that is produced safely, sustainably, and responsibly,” Milito continued.

In the statement, Milito said operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico “adhere to the highest safety and environmental standards”.

“The multitude of companies involved in offshore energy development are working collaboratively to shrink an already small carbon footprint. From electrifying operations to deploying innovative solutions that reduce the size, weight, and part count of offshore infrastructure – thus increasing safety and decreasing emissions – the U.S. Gulf of Mexico hosts a high-tech revolution,” Milito stated.

“Oil produced from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has a carbon intensity one-half that of other producing regions. The technologies used in deepwater production – which represents 92 percent of the oil produced in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico – place this region among the lowest carbon intensity oil-producing regions in the world,” he added.

“Policies that restrict domestic offshore development require imports to make up the shortfall, and that supplemental production comes from higher-emitting operations in other countries,” Milito went on to state.

First Ever Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Lease Sale

Last week, the DOI announced that it is proposing the first ever offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico.

Described by the organization as another step by the Biden-Harris administration to grow America’s clean energy economy, the development is part of the administration’s latest actions to expand offshore wind opportunities to more regions of the country, the DOI highlighted. The proposed sale is also part of the leasing path announced by DOI Secretary Haaland in 2021 to meet the administration’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030, the DOI pointed out.

The Proposed Sale Notice (PSN) includes a 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, and two areas offshore Galveston, Texas, with one comprising 102,480 acres and the other comprising 96,786 acres, the DOI outlined.

Milito previously described the announcement of the PSN for the first Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease sale as “an important step in the build-out of the U.S. offshore wind sector”.

