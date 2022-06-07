BOEM Reviewing First Maryland Offshore Wind Project
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will conduct an environmental review of the first proposed wind energy project offshore Maryland.
This week, the Department will publish a Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Construction and Operations Plan submitted by US Wind. This is the 10th offshore wind energy construction and operations plan review initiated under the Biden-Harris administration.
“President Biden has set the bar high for a clean energy future with ambitious offshore wind goals that will lower costs for families, create nearly 80,000 good paying jobs, and make substantive progress as we work to confront the climate crisis,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “The Department of the Interior is continuing to meet the moment as part of this Administration’s all-of-government approach to addressing the climate crisis, which includes early and ongoing engagement with nearby communities.”
The lease area is approximately 10 nautical miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, and approximately nine nautical miles offshore Sussex County, Delaware. If approved, the development and construction phases of the US Wind project could support up to an estimated 2,679 jobs annually over seven years.
The publication of the NOI opens a 30-day public comment period through July 8, 2022, as part of the process to help BOEM determine the scope of its environmental review.
“If approved, this project will represent another step forward to creating a robust offshore wind industry here in the United States, all while creating good-paying, family-supporting jobs,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “We are committed to using the best available science and traditional knowledge to inform our decisions and protect the ocean environment and marine life. We look forward to receiving input from our government partners, ocean users, and other stakeholders, which is critical to a successful environmental review process.”
This past fall, the Administration announced a new leasing path forward, which identified up to seven potential lease sales by 2025. A recent report indicates the United States’ growing offshore wind energy industry presents a $109 billion revenue opportunity to businesses in the supply chain over the next decade.
The Maryland project will have a total capacity of between 1,100 and 2,000 megawatts of clean, renewable wind energy to the Delmarva Peninsula, which could power as many as 650,000 homes in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia each year.
Up to 121 turbines, up to four offshore substation platforms, one meteorological tower, and up to four offshore export cable corridors are planned to make landfall at 3 R’s Beach or Tower Road in the Delaware Seashore State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
The NOI public comment period will help identify what BOEM should consider as part of its environmental review of US Wind’s COP. Throughout the scoping process, multiple opportunities exist to help BOEM determine the important resources and issues, impact-producing factors, reasonable alternatives, and potential mitigating measures that should be analyzed in the EIS.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Israel Moving Energean Power FPSO To Karish Field Angers Lebanon
- Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
- Transocean Rig Gets More Work From Equinor
- Vaalco Makes Significant Find Offshore Gabon
- India Looking To Increase Russian Oil Imports From Rosneft
- Production From New Stratus Ecuador Block Duo To Soar
- Shell Taps Audubon For Mars Corridor Engineering Services
- BOEM Reviewing First Maryland Offshore Wind Project
- Norwegian Prime Minister Visits Hywind Tampen Construction Base
- DeepOcean Posts 42 Pct Revenue Jump in 2021
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Woodside Closes Acquisition Of BHP Petroleum Business
- Shell Buys Fuel Retail Sites From Landmark Industries
- Equinor Terminates $428M Contract For Valaris Drillship
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- U.S. Split Over Next Round Of Russia Sanctions
- U.S. Gas Production Hits Record Highs In March, EIA Says
- CHC Has To Unwind Babcock Merger Over Competition Concerns
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- Maritime Risk Intelligence Co Talks Iran, Greece Tanker Seizures
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers