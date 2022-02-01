BOEM Hosts Second Discussions on GOM Renewables Activity

BOEM will host the second virtual discussion on opportunities in the renewables sector on the Outer Continental Shelf in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) plans to hold the second virtual Gulf of Mexico Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force meeting on February 2, 2022.

BOEM said that the meeting would provide an opportunity for the stakeholders to identify potential areas suitable for offshore renewable energy in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Established last year, the Task Force is a partnership between federal, state, and local agencies and Tribal governments tasked with coordinating renewable energy planning activities on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) in the Gulf of Mexico. It serves as a forum to discuss stakeholder issues, exchange data and information about ocean use and resources, and facilitate collaboration opportunities.

The second edition of the task force meeting also has the aim to provide critical information to the offshore renewable energy development decision-making process. Specifically, during the second edition task force and stakeholders will be updated on recent activities and there will be a discussion of the Request for Information and Call Areas. Further feedback on the Call Areas will also be sought.

At the start of November last year, the Department of the Interior published a Call for Information and Nominations (Call) to further assess commercial interest in wind energy leasing in the Gulf of Mexico. A 45-day public comment period on the Call ended on December 16, 2021. The Call Area consists of almost 30 million acres just west of the Mississippi River to the Texas/Mexican border.

In addition, an overview of the environmental review process will be provided along with a request for in-depth feedback. Additional discussion of the Wind Energy Area process will be held. BOEM has already unveiled on January 11 that it is preparing a draft environmental assessment (EA) to consider potential offshore wind leasing in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The draft EA, which will be completed this summer, will consider potential environmental consequences of site characterization activities (i.e., biological, archeological, and geological, as well as geophysical surveys and core samples) and site assessment activities (i.e., installation of meteorological buoys) associated with the possibility of issuing wind energy leases in the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico, according to BOEM.

Members of the public have also been invited to attend as there will be an opportunity during the meeting for the public to comment and ask questions.

