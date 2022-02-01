BOEM Hosts Second Discussions on GOM Renewables Activity
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) plans to hold the second virtual Gulf of Mexico Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force meeting on February 2, 2022.
BOEM said that the meeting would provide an opportunity for the stakeholders to identify potential areas suitable for offshore renewable energy in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Established last year, the Task Force is a partnership between federal, state, and local agencies and Tribal governments tasked with coordinating renewable energy planning activities on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) in the Gulf of Mexico. It serves as a forum to discuss stakeholder issues, exchange data and information about ocean use and resources, and facilitate collaboration opportunities.
The second edition of the task force meeting also has the aim to provide critical information to the offshore renewable energy development decision-making process. Specifically, during the second edition task force and stakeholders will be updated on recent activities and there will be a discussion of the Request for Information and Call Areas. Further feedback on the Call Areas will also be sought.
At the start of November last year, the Department of the Interior published a Call for Information and Nominations (Call) to further assess commercial interest in wind energy leasing in the Gulf of Mexico. A 45-day public comment period on the Call ended on December 16, 2021. The Call Area consists of almost 30 million acres just west of the Mississippi River to the Texas/Mexican border.
In addition, an overview of the environmental review process will be provided along with a request for in-depth feedback. Additional discussion of the Wind Energy Area process will be held. BOEM has already unveiled on January 11 that it is preparing a draft environmental assessment (EA) to consider potential offshore wind leasing in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The draft EA, which will be completed this summer, will consider potential environmental consequences of site characterization activities (i.e., biological, archeological, and geological, as well as geophysical surveys and core samples) and site assessment activities (i.e., installation of meteorological buoys) associated with the possibility of issuing wind energy leases in the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico, according to BOEM.
Members of the public have also been invited to attend as there will be an opportunity during the meeting for the public to comment and ask questions.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Exxon Moving Headquarters To Houston As Part Of Restructuring Plan
- Ship Carrying Iran Light Oil Docks in Venezuela
- Over $1B Available For U.S. Orphaned O&G Well Clean Up Jobs
- Guyana Delivers Again As CGX And Frontera Hit The Mark
- How Does GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling Affect USA Production?
- TotalEnergies in $125MM UK Asset Selloff
- $90 Oil May Push OPEC+ Into Faster Ramp-Up
- Odfjell Ponders Well Services and Energy Segments Spin-Off
- Four Os to Watch in Oil This Week
- Equinor Presents Wisting Impact Assessment
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Aramco Signs 50 Deals
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Analyst Forecasts Oil Moves Through February and Beyond
- Hess Increases Budget With Most Going To Guyana And Bakken
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- Oil Groups Aren't Happy with GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling
- Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months
- Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More