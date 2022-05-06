BOEM Finds No Environmental Issue With California Offshore Wind Leasing
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed its environmental review of potential impacts from offshore wind energy leasing activities in the Humboldt Wind Energy Area (WEA) off California.
BOEM said that the environmental review was conducted as a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 and to assess potential impacts from offshore wind energy leasing activities in the Humboldt Wind Energy Area (WEA), some 20 miles offshore northern California. According to the Bureau’s analysis, it found no significant impact.
“The completion of this Environmental Assessment represents an important step forward for ensuring that any future renewable energy development – should a lease sale occur -- is done responsibly,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton.
“Working closely with Tribes, state and federal partners, and key stakeholders, BOEM remains focused on ensuring that such development is done in a way that avoids or reduces potential impacts to the environment and other ocean users in the region,” added Lefton.
BOEM’s Environmental Assessment considers potential impacts from the issuance of leases within the WEA that comprises nearly 132,369 acres off the coast of Humboldt County, California. The Humboldt WEA, if developed, could bring up to 1.6 GW of clean energy to the grid, enough to power approximately 560,000 homes.
The environmental assessment considers potential environmental consequences of site characterization activities – like biological, archeological, geological, and geophysical surveys and core samples – and site assessment activities such as the installation of meteorological buoys.
The environmental assessment also considers project easements associated with each potential lease and related right-of-way grants for subsea cable corridors in the Humboldt WEA.
Should a lease sale occur and before approving the construction of any offshore wind energy facility in the Humboldt WEA, BOEM will develop an Environmental Impact Statement according to the National Environmental Policy Act to analyze the project-specific environmental and socioeconomic consequences, in consultation with Tribes and appropriate federal, state, and local agencies, and with participation by stakeholders and the public.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- U.K. To Get Surge Of Tax Payments From Shell And BP
- Equinor Dishes Out Over $2 Billion In Contracts
- U.S. Shale Cash Flow About to Wipe Out A Decade Worth Of Losses
- U.S. DOE Investing $2.3 Billion To Cut Carbon Dioxide Pollution
- Cheniere Pens Cheniere Stage III Gas Supply Deal With ARC
- Aker BP Becomes Operator Of All NOAKA Area Discoveries
- Keppel Scores Integration Contracts For FPSO Tandem
- Biden Administration Reveals Plans To Refill Oil Reserve
- BOEM Finds No Environmental Issue With California Offshore Wind Leasing
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- 890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023
- Chevron to Ramp Up Production at Biggest USA Oil Field
- Gunmen Storm Shell Owned Military Checkpoint in Nigeria
- GOM Oil Drilling Makes Too Little Too Late Comeback
- An Interesting Crude Supply Dichotomy Is Emerging
- OTC 2022 Kicks Off
- OPEC Fails to Increase Oil Output
- Santos Pavo Discovery Dubbed A Stellar Exploration Success
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now