BOEM Asking For Comments On Atlantic, GoM Offshore Wind Proposals

As part of the US plan to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030, the Department of the Interior has announced three major milestones to advance commercial offshore wind energy development.

The DOI will propose a lease sale for wind energy development in the Carolina Long Bay area offshore the Carolinas, initiate an environmental review of Mayflower Wind’s proposal for a commercial wind energy project offshore Massachusetts, and request information to further assess commercial interest in wind energy leasing in the Gulf of Mexico.

“These milestones represent great potential for addressing climate change through a clean, reliable, domestic energy resource while providing good-paying jobs,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “We have an exciting road ahead, and Interior is up to the challenge! As we make progress toward deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, the Department will continue to ensure any development of clean energy resources is done responsibly and sustainably.”

There is significant progress made in spurring responsible offshore wind development. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) completed its review of a Construction and Operations Plan for the Vineyard Wind project earlier this year, has 10 more underway, and plans to complete another five or more reviews by 2025.

In addition to preparing for a lease sale offshore the Carolinas, the Government is preparing for lease sales in the New York Bight and California next year and is actively working with states, Tribes, and stakeholders to explore wind potential offshore the Gulf of Maine, Oregon, Hawaii, and the Gulf of Mexico.

“The milestones announced today should result in even greater confidence for the industry to invest in offshore wind energy development,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “At the same time, we are asking for public input on all of these milestones because we want to do what we can to avoid, reduce or mitigate potential impacts to the marine environment and other ocean users when possible.”

Carolina Long Bay Proposed Lease Sale

BOEM is requesting public input on a proposed lease sale in federal waters in the Carolina Long Bay area offshore the Carolinas. BOEM will publish a notice for a 60-day comment period on November 1, 2021.

The proposed lease area consists of approximately 127,865 acres and includes the majority of the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, which has the potential to unlock more than 1.5 GW of offshore wind energy and power more than 500,000 homes.

Any prospective bidders wishing to participate in a Carolina Long Bay lease sale must submit qualification materials postmarked no later than January 3, 2022. BOEM

The issuance of a lease resulting from this sale would not constitute an approval of project-specific plans to develop offshore wind energy facilities. Such plans, if submitted by the lessee, would be subject to subsequent environmental, technical, and public reviews before a decision on whether the proposed project should be authorized.

Mayflower Wind Proposal

Mayflower Wind submitted a plan to construct and operate up to 147 wind turbines and up to 5 offshore power substations approximately 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and 23 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. The proposed project has the potential to generate over 2 GW of energy, enough to power over 800,000 homes while creating 14,000 jobs over the lifetime of the project.

BOEM will publish a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement also on November 1, 2021, and a 30-day public comment period. At the end of the environmental review process, which is estimated to take about two years, BOEM will decide whether to approve Mayflower Wind’s plan.

Gulf of Mexico

BOEM will publish a Call for Information and Nominations (Call) to further assess commercial interest in, and invite public comment on, possible commercial wind energy leasing in a proposed area in the Gulf of Mexico. The Call will trigger a 45-day period for public comment and submissions indicating interest in commercial leasing, starting on November 1, 2021. The Call Area consists of almost 30 million acres just west of the Mississippi River to the Texas/Mexican border.

