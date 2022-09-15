BOEM Accepts 307 Bids From GOM Lease Sale Held In November

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has accepted 307 highest valid bids from Lease Sale 257 in the Gulf of Mexico.

In compliance with the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has accepted 307 highest valid bids from Lease Sale 257 in the Gulf of Mexico.

BOEM originally held the lease sale in November 2021, but a federal judge invalidated the results in February of this year.

Namely, the court rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately consider the lease sale’s effect on greenhouse gas emissions, violating a bedrock environmental law.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on January 27 sent the proposed lease sale back to the Interior Department to decide the next steps. The judgment meant that it was up to the Interior to decide whether to go forward with the sale after a revised review, scrap it, or take other steps.

At the time, environmental groups hailed the decision and said the ruling gave the President a chance to follow through on a campaign promise to stop offshore leasing in federal waters. The decision was released on the first anniversary of a federal leasing moratorium Biden ordered as part of his efforts to combat climate change.

Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257, the eighth offshore sale held under the 2017-2022 National OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Program, offered approximately 15,148 unleased blocks located from three to 231 miles offshore, in the Gulf’s Western, Central and Eastern Planning Areas in water depths ranging from nine to more than 11,115 feet.

BOEM was successful in generating $191,688,984 in high bids for 308 tracts covering 1.7 million acres in federal Gulf of Mexico waters. A total of 33 companies participated in the lease sale, submitting $198,511,834 in total bids. Leases resulting from this sale included stipulations to protect biologically sensitive resources, mitigate potential adverse effects on protected species, and avoid potential conflicts associated with oil and gas development in the region.

Revenues received from offshore oil and gas leases – including high bids, rental payments, and royalty payments – were supposed to be directed to the U.S. Treasury, certain Gulf Coast states like Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as well as local governments, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and the Historic Preservation Fund.

Although 308 tracts were initially awarded in the sale for a total of almost $192 million to energy companies including Shell, BP, Chevron, and Exxon, BOEM said in its latest statement that it accepted 307 highest bids worth $189,888,271.

BOEM added the Inflation Reduction Act would enable the Interior Department to continue playing a leading role in the transition to a clean energy economy. “We are committed to implementing the law, including direction regarding the federal oil and gas programs,” the Bureau stated.

