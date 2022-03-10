Boardroom Of Unmatched Offshore Driller Filled

Noble Corp. and Maersk Drilling have announced the Board of Directors which will be effective upon the closing of the merger between the two.

The combined company’s seven-member Board of Directors will be led by Chairman Charles M. Sledge. It will provide diverse and balanced representation from Noble and Maersk Drilling’s current boards.

According to the statement by Maersk, each board member has significant leadership experience and brings unique perspectives on strategic planning, capital markets, M&A, E&P customers, legal and regulatory affairs, and sustainability in the offshore oil and gas industry.

“I look forward to working with this experienced group of directors upon merger completion. The diversity of knowledge and backgrounds will serve the combined company well as the offshore drilling industry begins a new business cycle,” Sledge said.

“Under this board’s governance and Robert’s leadership, I’m confident that the combined company will be the driller of choice for our customers and the equity of choice for investors,” he added.

“I am pleased to accept the nomination as a post-closing Board Member. The combination of Maersk Drilling and Noble rests on a strong industry logic and I remain convinced that the new company will be a unique and unmatched player in the offshore drilling market. I look forward to building on the momentum of both companies, leveraging our shared values, strong focus on enhanced customer experience, and commitment to sustainability,” Maersk Drilling’s chairman Claus V. Hemmingsen stated.

As previously stated, Charles M. Sledge will be the chairman of the new company. He is currently serving as the chairman of Weatherford and is a board member of Talos Energy.

The board members will be Maersk Drilling chairman Claus V. Hemmingsen, Noble Corp. board member Alan J. Hirshberg and Ann D. Pickard, Maersk Drilling Board members Kristin H. Holth and Alistair Maxwell. The final member of the board will be Robert W. Eifler – the Noble Corp. President, and CEO.

As for the business combination, the combined market capitalization of the two companies is estimated at approximately $3.4 billion. The combination is expected to generate estimated annual run-rate synergies of $125 million.

The offshore drillers will create a combined company with a fleet of 20 floaters and 19 jack-up rigs via a primarily all-stock transaction. Maersk Drilling and Noble Corp. shareholders will each own approximately 50 percent of the outstanding shares of the combined company.

The business combination agreement has already been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Noble and Maersk Drilling. The transaction is targeted to close in mid-2022. When the merger goes through, the combined company will be named Noble Corporation. It will be headquartered in Houston, Texas, but will maintain a significant operating presence in Norway, to retain proximity to customers and support operations in Norway and the broader North Sea.

