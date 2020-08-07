SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Bluewater Awards FPSO Contract

by Matthew V. Veazey
Rigzone Staff
Friday, August 07, 2020

Remazel Engineering has won a contract from Bluewater in conjunction with the Jotun FPSO upgrade.

Remazel Engineering reported Wednesday that it has won a contract from Bluewater to supply the complete mooring and riser pull-in system for the Jotun floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) upgrade.

As Rigzone reported in June, the Jotun FPSO is undergoing upgrades for the Balder Future life extension project in the North Sea. The FPSO upgrade will entail overhauling the vessel’s turret, pipes, process equipment, hulls, marine system, living quarters and control and security systems, Balder participant Vaar Energi stated at the time.

Under its contract with Bluewater, Remazel will design and manufacture a 250-ton No. 3 Windlass and a single-drum winch for the riser pull-in, the award recipient stated. It added the equipment certification is based on DNV GL, PSA and NORSOK regulations, with delivery scheduled for Jan. 2021.

Remazel noted the contract marks its first collaboration with Bluewater.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


