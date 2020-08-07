Bluewater Awards FPSO Contract
Remazel Engineering reported Wednesday that it has won a contract from Bluewater to supply the complete mooring and riser pull-in system for the Jotun floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) upgrade.
As Rigzone reported in June, the Jotun FPSO is undergoing upgrades for the Balder Future life extension project in the North Sea. The FPSO upgrade will entail overhauling the vessel’s turret, pipes, process equipment, hulls, marine system, living quarters and control and security systems, Balder participant Vaar Energi stated at the time.
Under its contract with Bluewater, Remazel will design and manufacture a 250-ton No. 3 Windlass and a single-drum winch for the riser pull-in, the award recipient stated. It added the equipment certification is based on DNV GL, PSA and NORSOK regulations, with delivery scheduled for Jan. 2021.
Remazel noted the contract marks its first collaboration with Bluewater.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- XOM Tears Up Debt Fueled Plan
- Profit Warnings Soar for UK Oil Cos
- Oil Set for Weekly Gain
- IHS Markit Raises Oil Price Forecast
- TGS Submits $600MM Offer to PGS
- Turkey Resumes Offshore Exploration
- Oil and Gas Drilling Collapse Deepens in July
- Iraq Commits to Deep Oil Cuts
- Bluewater Awards FPSO Contract
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Halliburton Launches Innovation Lab
- Senate Confirms Deputy Energy Sec
- OPEC Gulf Nations Ended Extra Cuts in July
- Libya NOC Calls for Demilitarization of Oil Assets
- NEO Energy Wraps Up North Sea Total Deal
- Neptune Makes Largest 2020 Norway Discovery
- Stena Drilling Fleet Undergoes Upgrade
- Eni Gets New CFO
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11