Blueknight Exits Crude Terminalling Business
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) reported this week that it has closed on the sale of its crude oil terminalling business to Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE: ENB).
The $132 million purchase price is subject to customary post-closing adjustments and excludes crude oil linefill and inventory, Blueknight noted in a written statement. The publicly traded master limited partnership pointed out the sale to Enbridge completes its transition to a pure-play terminalling company focused on infrastructure and transportation end-markets. It sold its crude oil pipeline and trucking segments last month.
“Exiting our crude oil businesses has been a top priority for Blueknight since early 2020,” remarked Blueknight CEO Andrew Woodward. “Now with a more focused strategy and business model, coupled with an improved leverage profile and available liquidity, we believe we are well-positioned to identify and capture growth opportunities and benefit from long-term positive investment trends in U.S. infrastructure.”
Blueknight stated that it will initially apply net proceeds from the $164 million it gained from the crude oil terminalling, pipeline, and trucking transactions toward reducing debt and general partnership purposes. As Rigzone reported in December, the crude terminalling assets in the Enbridge deal include approximately 6.6 million barrels of oil storage in Cushing, Okla. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) subsidiaries and an undisclosed buyer were the crude oil pipeline business and crude oil trucking business buyers, respectively.
Blueknight noted that it owns the largest independent asphalt terminalling network in the United States, with 8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage capacity across 53 terminals in 26 states.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- DOE Announces New Senior Leadership Appointees
- Houthis Claim Strike on Aramco Oil Depot
- Noble Rig to Drill Offshore Australia Wells
- Energy Transition Will Drive More Copper Mining
- Platts Apologizes to Oil Traders
- Analysts Significantly Bump Oil Price Forecast
- UK Oil Sector Welcomes Chancellor's New Measures
- OPEC+ Surprise Triggers Oil Price Surge
- WTI Closes at Highest Level Since April 2019
- Conoco COO Retires
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Aramco Donates $1MM to Texas After Storm Uri
- Cheniere to Provide Emissions Data to LNG Customers
- BP Appoints New UK Head and Europe SVP
- Ecopetrol Chief Defends $4B Utility Deal
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- What Does Myanmar Coup Mean for Oil and Gas?