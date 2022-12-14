Block Energy Starts Drilling Well In Georgia

Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on Georgia, has started drilling operations on the WR-B01 ST well.

The well will target a fracture system, identified by a high density of seismic attribute lineation, on the west side of the Krtsanisi anticline on the West Rustavi oil field. The well will be drilled 500 meters to the west and up-dip of well JKT-01Z, which has been on continuous production for almost a year, with cumulative volumes of over 73,000 boe.

This new well is part of Project I, which is focused on the development of the Middle Eocene reservoir within West Rustavi/Krtsanisi. The well is being funded from the company’s cash reserves and ongoing cashflows.

The ERCE 2022 Competent Person’s Report ascribed 3.01 million barrels 3P reserves, with an NPV project value of $57 million, to just a portion of the West Rustavi/Krtsanisi Middle Eocene reservoir. The company’s contingent resource report ascribes a total of 19.5 million barrels 2C contingent resource to the whole of the West Rustavi/Krtsanisi area.

“The spudding of this well represents another solid step forward for Block and further progress on the Company’s core Project 1 strategy to deliver meaningful near-term revenues and cashflows, and further value for shareholders. It comes on the back of a farmout of two portions of the company’s XIB license, which adds material exploration upside to Block at no immediate cost.

“We look forward to providing shareholders with further updates on well WR-B01 ST as progress is made, and we also look forward to reporting on JSR-01 DEEP, where testing continues,” Paul Haywood, Chief Executive of Block Energy, said.

