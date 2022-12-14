Block Energy Starts Drilling Well In Georgia
Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on Georgia, has started drilling operations on the WR-B01 ST well.
The well will target a fracture system, identified by a high density of seismic attribute lineation, on the west side of the Krtsanisi anticline on the West Rustavi oil field. The well will be drilled 500 meters to the west and up-dip of well JKT-01Z, which has been on continuous production for almost a year, with cumulative volumes of over 73,000 boe.
This new well is part of Project I, which is focused on the development of the Middle Eocene reservoir within West Rustavi/Krtsanisi. The well is being funded from the company’s cash reserves and ongoing cashflows.
The ERCE 2022 Competent Person’s Report ascribed 3.01 million barrels 3P reserves, with an NPV project value of $57 million, to just a portion of the West Rustavi/Krtsanisi Middle Eocene reservoir. The company’s contingent resource report ascribes a total of 19.5 million barrels 2C contingent resource to the whole of the West Rustavi/Krtsanisi area.
“The spudding of this well represents another solid step forward for Block and further progress on the Company’s core Project 1 strategy to deliver meaningful near-term revenues and cashflows, and further value for shareholders. It comes on the back of a farmout of two portions of the company’s XIB license, which adds material exploration upside to Block at no immediate cost.
“We look forward to providing shareholders with further updates on well WR-B01 ST as progress is made, and we also look forward to reporting on JSR-01 DEEP, where testing continues,” Paul Haywood, Chief Executive of Block Energy, said.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Savannah In Petronas Deal Worth up to $1.25B
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Santos' Barossa Project Unviable After Losing Approval
- Analysts Explain Plunge in Oil Positioning Index
- Europe Imports Huge Amounts of Diesel
- No Updates on Keystone Pipeline Leak Cause
- Old Tyra Almost Gone – 98.5 Percent Of It Recycled Or Reused
- Equinor Gets New EVP Of International Exploration And Production
- Block Energy Starts Drilling Well In Georgia
- USA Loses Rigs
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Democrats Amp Up Pressure on Big Oil
- Transocean Bags $1B+ In Contract Awards for 2 Drillships
- Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
- USA Gasoline Price Now Lower Than Year Ago Average
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA Loses Rigs