Block Energy Finds More Oil In Patardzeuli Field

Georgia-focused Block Energy has completed the JSR-01 DEEP testing program proving more oil from a previously unproduced zone in the Patardzeuli field.

It is the company’s first Project II appraisal well, and was drilled 470 meters deeper than the donor JSR-01 well, close to the original oil-water contact.

Drilled at an inclined angle, it allowed the testing of different zones to help evaluate the remaining oil potential, which will inform future drilling and redevelopment plans. The field was acquired by the company in 2020, and had produced 98 million barrels of oil between 1975 and 1985.

The testing program was designed to evaluate fluid levels and prove commercially productive oil zones.

Over a period of two months commencing on October 21, the company tested three overlapping reservoir sections under rod pump and electric submersible pump. The final test which has been on pump since December 9, is producing at a rate of 45 bopd and will now be handed over to production.

The results of the testing program have demonstrated that there is unswept commercial oil in the Middle Eocene of the Patardzeuli field. The company is now in a position to advance Project II, from both a subsurface and operational perspective.

Future Plans for Project II

The results of JSR-01 DEEP are being incorporated into the subsurface model prior to an update of the Patardzeuli contingent resources. This will support full-field redevelopment plans through the deepening of existing vertical wells and the design and execution of horizontal wells.

Unswept oil in the field will be initially targeted by low-cost drilling techniques using the company’s recently upgraded A-80 service rig for an initial well-deepening program across the field, with costs estimated at $100,000 per drilling operation. An opportunity set of 15 existing vertical wells is being ranked to define the optimal deepening candidates.

Following the deepening of these wells, the company will then focus on horizontal drilling, designed to sweep larger undrained areas and deliver superior productivity versus vertical wells, as demonstrated in the West Rustavi/Krtsanisi and Ninotsminda fields.

